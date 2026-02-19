$43.260.09
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

On the night of February 19, the Russian city of Velikiye Luki was subjected to a drone attack. As a result of the strikes, an oil depot located near a railway junction caught fire.

Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attack

The Russian city of Velikiye Luki (Pskov region) was attacked by drones on the night of Thursday, February 19. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the strikes, an oil depot caught fire, and an important railway junction is located nearby.

The Velikolukskaya military oil depot was demilitarized. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

- reads one of the posts.

Recall

Earlier, several regions of Russia suffered air attacks. A substation was hit in Belgorod, and an energy facility was attacked in Cheboksary.

General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities28.01.26, 11:51 • 34002 views

