General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a "UAV warehouse, UAV control point" and a number of other facilities of the Russian aggressor, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor yesterday, and on the night of January 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, a concentration of manpower and an enemy UAV control point in the Velyka Novosilka area were hit, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the Shakhtove and Hryhorivka areas. - reported the General Staff.

Also, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The ignition of oil products has been confirmed - thick smoke is observed. - noted the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"Among other things, an enemy ammunition depot in the Nizhnya Duvanka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region was hit; a concentration of enemy manpower in the Huliaipole settlement (temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region) and a battalion control point in the Berezove area (temporarily occupied Dnipropetrovsk region). In addition, a hit was recorded on a concentration of enemy manpower in the Kolotylivka settlement of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

"In addition, the results of the recent strike on the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation have been clarified - a fire over an area of about 6,200 m² and damage to three tanks (10,000 m³) have been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the enemy in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.