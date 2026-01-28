$42.960.17
51.230.17
uken
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 212 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
09:51 AM • 408 views
General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities
08:35 AM • 3412 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has identified issues to work on in the agreement with the US on post-war reconstruction, work with Trump's team is ongoingVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 7942 views
Rotavirus in the Carpathians: who is at risk and whether to give up the vacation
January 28, 03:48 AM • 16086 views
The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.
January 27, 05:43 PM • 37144 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 52571 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 41030 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61148 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 31555 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
99%
740mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump welcomed the fall of the US dollar to a four-year low and called it "great"January 28, 12:41 AM • 8376 views
Keir Starmer arrives in Beijing to reset economic relations with China04:47 AM • 10950 views
AFU eliminated 690 occupiers and over 1000 drones in a day – General Staff04:58 AM • 16260 views
Threat to the existence of the Schengen area: 70% of Europeans advocate for the return of national border control05:44 AM • 4936 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 12740 views
Publications
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideo07:00 AM • 12782 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 61148 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 42746 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 59924 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 57326 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Nicolas Maduro
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 22071 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 21589 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 29168 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 32643 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 39054 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Mi-8
TikTok

General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 416 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to a number of Russian facilities, including the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region. A UAV warehouse and command posts in the occupied territories were also hit.

General Staff confirms damage to oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region and other occupier facilities

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, a "UAV warehouse, UAV control point" and a number of other facilities of the Russian aggressor, UNN writes.

Details

"As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor yesterday, and on the night of January 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of objects in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the aggressor state," the report says.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, a concentration of manpower and an enemy UAV control point in the Velyka Novosilka area were hit, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower in the Shakhtove and Hryhorivka areas.

- reported the General Staff.

Also, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Khokholskaya oil depot in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The ignition of oil products has been confirmed - thick smoke is observed.

- noted the General Staff.

The results are being clarified.

"Among other things, an enemy ammunition depot in the Nizhnya Duvanka area in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region was hit; a concentration of enemy manpower in the Huliaipole settlement (temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region) and a battalion control point in the Berezove area (temporarily occupied Dnipropetrovsk region). In addition, a hit was recorded on a concentration of enemy manpower in the Kolotylivka settlement of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said in a statement.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

"In addition, the results of the recent strike on the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation have been clarified - a fire over an area of about 6,200 m² and damage to three tanks (10,000 m³) have been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense22.01.26, 13:14 • 17712 views

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the enemy in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine