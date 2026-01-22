$43.180.08
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and radar stations in Crimea. A UAV warehouse, a command and observation post, and an ammunition depot were also attacked.

General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a number of enemy air defense facilities and the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal, UNN writes.

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 22, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal (Volna settlement, Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which is involved in providing the Russian armed forces. A hit on the target was recorded - explosions and a fire occurred.

- reported the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, a number of enemy objects in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea were hit. Hits were recorded on: the 59N6-E "Protivnik-GE" radar station (Libknekhtivka settlement); the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar station (Yevpatoria); the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" radar station (Rusakivka settlement).

- noted the General Staff.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, a number of enemy objects in other temporarily occupied territories were hit, including a UAV storage warehouse (Novohryhorivka settlement, temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region); a company command and observation post of the 76th Air Assault Division and a concentration of enemy personnel from the 74th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade (Selydove settlement, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region).

- the report says.

"The results of the strike on the ammunition depot of the 101st separate brigade of material and technical support of the enemy (Debaltseve, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region) have also been clarified. The destruction of the depot with subsequent large-scale detonation has been confirmed," the General Staff noted.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the enemy in order to force the Russian Federation to cease armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Julia Shramko

