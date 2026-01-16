A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacks

On the night of January 16, Russian Ryazan was subjected to a massive drone attack. One of the drones crashed into the upper floors of a multi-story residential building in the "Otkrytie" residential complex in the southwest of the city. This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

According to eyewitnesses and footage published online, the drone hit the building around the 18th floor. As a result of the explosion, at least four apartments and cars parked in the yard were damaged. Local publics report broken windows and damaged facades.

Residents of Ryazan counted more than 15 explosions. There has been no official information from local authorities about the number of injured or dead so far.

Probable target - oil refinery

Despite the hit on a residential area, most witnesses to the event assume that the main target of the attack was the Ryazan oil refinery (ROR). It was in the area of the enterprise that the most intense sounds of UAV engines and the operation of air defense systems were heard.

At this moment, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation traditionally reports on the "interception" of drones.

