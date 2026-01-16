A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacks

$43.180.08
January 15, 10:04 PM • 5156 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 17188 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 25183 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58038 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 69811 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 37385 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 33908 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 52918 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 42401 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 44596 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
Publications
Exclusives
We are committed to ensuring that Ukraine continues to receive the necessary support for its defense: Rutte held a conversation with ZelenskyyJanuary 15, 06:20 PM • 2796 views
German Federal Court Blames Ukraine for Nord Stream Pipeline Attack - MediaJanuary 15, 06:25 PM • 4480 views
OSCE Permanent Council discussed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine - SybihaJanuary 15, 07:21 PM • 2678 views
Svyrydenko: Ministry of Education and KMDA should extend or establish winter holidays until February 1, 2026January 15, 07:58 PM • 5350 views
Czech President Pavel called for replacing sympathy for Ukraine with direct and clear supportVideoJanuary 15, 08:52 PM • 2590 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 14472 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 47134 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 58038 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 69811 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 61070 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 10560 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 23287 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 44998 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 78731 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 69656 views
A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the night of January 16, Russian Ryazan was subjected to drone attacks. A local oil refinery was likely the target of the attacks.

A series of explosions rocked Ryazan overnight, with a local oil refinery likely being the target of drone attacks

On the night of January 16, Russian Ryazan was subjected to a massive drone attack. One of the drones crashed into the upper floors of a multi-story residential building in the "Otkrytie" residential complex in the southwest of the city. This was reported by the Telegram channel Astra, writes UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses and footage published online, the drone hit the building around the 18th floor. As a result of the explosion, at least four apartments and cars parked in the yard were damaged. Local publics report broken windows and damaged facades.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, 61 of them neutralized15.01.26, 08:30 • 3700 views

Residents of Ryazan counted more than 15 explosions. There has been no official information from local authorities about the number of injured or dead so far.

Probable target - oil refinery

Despite the hit on a residential area, most witnesses to the event assume that the main target of the attack was the Ryazan oil refinery (ROR). It was in the area of the enterprise that the most intense sounds of UAV engines and the operation of air defense systems were heard.

At this moment, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation traditionally reports on the "interception" of drones. 

In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church15.01.26, 09:59 • 7664 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine