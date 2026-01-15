In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church

In Lviv, as a result of a night drone attack by Russia, stained glass windows in the Church of Olga and Elizabeth were damaged, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of January 15, 2026, the occupiers attacked a playground on Stepan Bandera Street in Lviv with a combat drone. Fortunately, utility workers who were clearing snow nearby were not injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to him, windows were blown out in nearby residential buildings, as well as in the building of Lviv Polytechnic, a school, and a college.

"In the architectural monument – the Church of Olga and Elizabeth – stained glass windows were damaged," Kozytskyi stated.

Due to the attack, according to him, there are temporary changes in transport routes in Lviv.

Reference

The Church of Saints Olga and Elizabeth is a Neo-Gothic UGCC church in Lviv. The church was built in memory of the popular Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria (Habsburg), known as Sisi, wife of Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria-Hungary. Currently, the church building is the second tallest structure in Lviv, with a height of 88 meters.