In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church

Exclusive
07:52 AM
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
Publications
Exclusives
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
January 14, 11:32 AM
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?
January 14, 07:00 AM
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outages
January 13, 07:36 PM
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
January 13, 12:46 PM
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 78960 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
January 13, 03:09 PM
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
January 12, 12:45 AM
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
January 11, 11:46 PM
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
January 10, 03:04 PM
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
January 10, 01:08 PM
Shahed-136

In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In Lviv, as a result of a night drone attack, the stained glass windows of the Church of Olga and Elizabeth were damaged. Windows were also blown out in residential buildings, Lviv Polytechnic, a school, and a college.

In Lviv, a Russian drone damaged the stained glass windows of a historic church

In Lviv, as a result of a night drone attack by Russia, stained glass windows in the Church of Olga and Elizabeth were damaged, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on Thursday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of January 15, 2026, the occupiers attacked a playground on Stepan Bandera Street in Lviv with a combat drone. Fortunately, utility workers who were clearing snow nearby were not injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv
15.01.26, 07:27

According to him, windows were blown out in nearby residential buildings, as well as in the building of Lviv Polytechnic, a school, and a college.

"In the architectural monument – the Church of Olga and Elizabeth – stained glass windows were damaged," Kozytskyi stated.

Due to the attack, according to him, there are temporary changes in transport routes in Lviv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, 61 of them neutralized
15.01.26, 08:30

Reference

The Church of Saints Olga and Elizabeth is a Neo-Gothic UGCC church in Lviv. The church was built in memory of the popular Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria (Habsburg), known as Sisi, wife of Emperor Franz Joseph I of Austria-Hungary. Currently, the church building is the second tallest structure in Lviv, with a height of 88 meters.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv