Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv

On the morning of January 15, the enemy attacked Lviv with a drone. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy drone fell on a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

A symbolic place - what the aggressor fears most. Preliminarily - no casualties. The blast wave slightly affected a tractor driver who was clearing snow, but he is fine. - Sadovyi said.

He clarified that the blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings - including a polytechnic building and residential buildings.

Recall

On January 8, at 11:47 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Lviv's infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour.

Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details