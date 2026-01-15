Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
06:16 AM • 266 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
02:34 AM • 25127 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 26116 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 28049 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 28852 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 14, 04:42 PM • 24978 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 21323 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM • 19011 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 15936 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 15141 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Germany urgently deploys troops to Greenland: Europe's response to US ambitionsJanuary 14, 08:44 PM • 5360 views
Zelenskyy awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to four servicemenJanuary 14, 08:54 PM • 6038 views
Kyivteploenergo employee dies while unloading generator in KyivJanuary 14, 09:24 PM • 13599 views
Ministry of Energy warns of phishing email demanding paymentJanuary 14, 10:32 PM • 5662 views
"Time to start drinking": Kaja Kallas congratulated MEPs on the holidays in an unusual wayJanuary 14, 11:41 PM • 5164 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 31768 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 43003 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 50148 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 66030 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 76203 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Greenland
Denmark
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 30599 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 65038 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 57069 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 61433 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 62545 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Series
Heating
Gold

Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1340 views

On the morning of January 15, an enemy drone crashed into a playground near the Stepan Bandera monument in Lviv. The blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings, and a tractor driver sustained minor injuries.

Enemy drone hits playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera in Lviv

On the morning of January 15, the enemy attacked Lviv with a drone. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy drone fell on a playground near the monument to Stepan Bandera.

A symbolic place - what the aggressor fears most. Preliminarily - no casualties. The blast wave slightly affected a tractor driver who was clearing snow, but he is fine.

- Sadovyi said.

He clarified that the blast wave shattered windows in nearby buildings - including a polytechnic building and residential buildings.

Recall

On January 8, at 11:47 p.m., the enemy launched a missile attack on Lviv's infrastructure with a ballistic missile. The aerial target was moving at a speed of about 13,000 kilometers per hour.

Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details09.01.26, 00:20 • 30622 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv