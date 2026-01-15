$43.180.08
Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, 61 of them neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, including jet-powered "Shaheds". Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 61 enemy UAVs.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, 61 of them neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones overnight, including jet-powered "Shaheds"; 61 of them were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 15 (from 19:00 on January 14), the enemy attacked with 82 Shahed-type (including jet-powered), Gerbera, Italmash, and other types of UAVs from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 61 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed by air defense. 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at three locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk