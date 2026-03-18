Vance plans to visit Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections

$43.950.1350.640.06
ukenru
05:22 PM • 7316 views
Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
Exclusive
04:52 PM • 14465 views
New Moon on March 19: what it means and how to spend this period correctly
04:35 PM • 13629 views
First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin
Exclusive
March 18, 11:56 AM • 20262 views
Hryvnia began to strengthen - what will happen next with the national currency
March 18, 11:12 AM • 35008 views
Russia conducts IPSO against Hungarians in Zakarpattia - SBU exposes threat scheme
March 18, 09:39 AM • 27386 views
Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia
March 18, 09:19 AM • 29309 views
Politico: Trump seeks to use peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine to counter China
March 18, 07:35 AM • 29989 views
EU made another attempt before the summit to force Orban to unblock €90 billion loan to Ukraine - what is known
Exclusive
March 17, 10:26 PM • 31661 views
It's a matter of respect and ethics: SOWA on performing without a fee
March 17, 08:08 PM • 44650 views
EU unofficially opened all six negotiation clusters for Ukraine - Kos
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
3m/s
89%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine prepares to build high-speed railway to the border - what stage is the project atMarch 18, 11:20 AM • 17431 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 38821 views
IPSO did not give enemy desired result, and he resorts to direct strikes - Sumy recruitment center commented on Russian attack on TCRPhotoMarch 18, 11:54 AM • 12407 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 30200 views
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is known03:54 PM • 9818 views
Publications
Scandalous Odrex clinic advertises doctor Rusakov, who is on trial in a patient's death casePhotoMarch 18, 11:47 AM • 39039 views
First aid for burns: what really works and what is forbidden to doPhotoMarch 18, 06:05 AM • 57136 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 63694 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 85954 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 77817 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Kyrylo Budanov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Spain
United States
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya dispels rumors of marriage to Tom Holland: what is known03:54 PM • 10027 views
Natalia Mohylevska apologized with tears after the concert - what happened in KhmelnytskyiVideoMarch 18, 01:03 PM • 30357 views
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideoMarch 17, 07:22 PM • 30676 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhotoMarch 17, 03:31 PM • 35300 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 40194 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
S-400 missile system

Vance plans to visit Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

The US Vice President plans a visit to Budapest amid Viktor Orbán's declining approval ratings. The trip may be postponed due to the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Vance plans to visit Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Hungary to express support for the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the elections. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Hungary in the coming days to express support for the country's long-serving nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who faces a challenging election next month.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the trip will take place after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Budapest in February to publicly support Orbán ahead of his toughest re-election battle since coming to power in 2010, as polls show him trailing in the final month before the April 12 vote.

The exact timing of Vance's visit was not immediately clear, and his plans could change as senior officials may decide to remain in Washington while the US-Israel air war against Iran continues. President Donald Trump said he was postponing his trip to China due to the war.

- the publication adds.

Recall

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of inviting Russian military intelligence representatives to the country to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Marco Rubio
Israel
J. D. Vance
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
China
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orbán
Iran