Vance plans to visit Hungary to support Orbán ahead of elections

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Hungary to express support for the country's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the elections. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, transmits UNN.

US Vice President J.D. Vance plans to visit Hungary in the coming days to express support for the country's long-serving nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who faces a challenging election next month. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the trip will take place after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Budapest in February to publicly support Orbán ahead of his toughest re-election battle since coming to power in 2010, as polls show him trailing in the final month before the April 12 vote.

The exact timing of Vance's visit was not immediately clear, and his plans could change as senior officials may decide to remain in Washington while the US-Israel air war against Iran continues. President Donald Trump said he was postponing his trip to China due to the war. - the publication adds.

Recall

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of inviting Russian military intelligence representatives to the country to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections.