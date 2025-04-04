$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

News by theme

Mobile communication and Internet suddenly disappeared in a number of cities in occupied Crimea - media

In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.

War • February 5, 07:51 PM • 31021 views

Occupants turned a sanatorium in Yevpatoria into a military base: what is happening there - ATESH

In the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, the enemy military set up a base on the territory of a sanatorium. Military equipment and ammunition are concentrated at the facility, and the coast is fortified with firing points.

War • January 25, 07:07 AM • 31819 views

New oil spills were discovered in Sevastopol after the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, new oil product stains were discovered after the accident with the tankers "Volganeft". Over the past few days, more than 111 tons of contaminated soil have been collected, and oil slicks continue to spread.

Society • January 8, 10:34 AM • 19079 views

Guerrillas discover strategic Russian radar base near Yevpatoriya

The ATESH movement discovered a base of 5H84A and Oborona-14 radar systems in the village of Uyutne. The facility provides monitoring of the airspace over the Black Sea and coordination of the occupiers' actions.

War • December 14, 06:27 AM • 22302 views

Terrorists set up new firing positions on the embankment of Yevpatoria - "Atesh"

The partisan movement "Atesh" discovered the construction of New firing points on the embankment of Yevpatoria. Similar fortifications appear along the entire western coast of Crimea.

War • December 8, 06:46 AM • 74005 views

Drone strikes recorded in several districts of occupied Crimea

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, drone strikes were recorded in Hvardiyske, Simferopol district, Novofedorivka and Saki. Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions in Myrne, Stormove and Yevpatoria.

War • October 7, 07:35 PM • 52325 views

Guerrillas conducted reconnaissance of Russian troops at the Angarsk training ground in Crimea - “ATES”

Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea. They collected data on exercises, new fortifications, and the movement of occupiers' equipment.

War • September 28, 10:24 PM • 19859 views

Russians are building new fortifications at the entrances to occupied Yevpatoriya - ATESH

The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.

War • September 25, 12:40 PM • 14263 views

Media: Evacuated residents of Kursk region are being taken to occupied Crimea

Residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are being evacuated to health care facilities in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials call this a violation of the Geneva Convention and a continuation of the practice of changing the demographic composition of the peninsula.

War • August 15, 05:14 PM • 31039 views

Explosions in Crimea, occupants report downed UAVs, Neptune and marine drones

Explosions were heard in Crimea. The occupation authorities claim to have shot down a Neptune missile, drones and maritime drones.

War • August 9, 02:40 AM • 134877 views

Powerful explosions in Crimea: fire reported at Saki airfield, detonation of ammunition heard

On the night of July 26, powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. A fire was reported at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, ammunition detonation and the arrival of ambulances.

War • July 26, 06:03 AM • 25393 views

Occupants set up a large number of firing points on beaches in Crimea - "ATESH"

Russians have set up numerous firing points along the beaches in occupied Crimea, endangering civilians.

War • July 17, 12:21 PM • 14688 views

Emergency power outages occurred in occupied Crimea: what is known

Due to the abnormally hot weather and the increased load on the power grid from air conditioners and refrigeration equipment, many areas of Crimea experienced emergency power outages.

Society • July 8, 05:38 PM • 18556 views

Occupants in Crimea are constantly building up defensive positions along the coast - "ATESH"

The ATESH movement reports a steady increase in the number of defense positions along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, despite the fact that the occupation authorities claim that there is no threat to the Ukrainian operation.

War • July 6, 11:24 AM • 29572 views

Defense Ministry confirms strike on Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea

The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.

War • June 28, 05:28 PM • 32765 views

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosions are reported in the occupied Yevpatoria.

War • June 23, 07:26 PM • 86487 views

In the morning, explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea: a fire broke out at Cape Chauda

Explosions and a fire occurred at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, and ambulances went to the scene. Local residents say that ammunition exploded and there are victims as a result of the incident.

Society • June 20, 12:22 PM • 17521 views

Occupants in Crimea are preparing to land the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"

The occupiers in Crimea are preparing for a possible landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Ukrainian partisans have discovered new Russian firing points and fortifications being built in Yevpatoriya.

War • June 19, 09:21 AM • 51471 views

Russian Air Defense Forces ordered to evacuate families from Crimea-partisans

The Russian Air Defense Forces ordered the evacuation of families from the occupied Crimea to military camps in the Southern Military District.

War • June 10, 10:12 AM • 20712 views

Explosions were heard again in Crimea-mass media

Explosions were heard again in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to reports, it was loud in Skadovsk.

War • June 10, 10:01 AM • 20683 views

Defense Forces hit enemy S-400 and S-300 air defense systems in Crimea - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed one Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system near Dzhankoy, as well as two two S-300 divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria.

War • June 10, 09:53 AM • 132121 views

Partisans in Sevastopol found an anti - submarine ship and boats of the Russian Federation - "Atesh"

Ukrainian partisans in occupied Sevastopol found the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy" alexandrovets " and various boats guarding the coast of the city.

War • May 29, 08:56 AM • 34685 views

Guerrillas in Yevpatoriya discover Russian military equipment - ATESH

Ukrainian guerrillas in occupied Yevpatoriya discovered Russian military trucks unloading trains with construction materials for the construction of fortifications on the western coast of Crimea.

War • May 28, 07:40 AM • 19517 views

Explosions occurred in Crimea

Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimean cities of Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol, causing an air raid and suspension of public transportation in Sevastopol.

War • May 25, 07:13 PM • 81920 views

Explosions occurred in occupied Yevpatoriya

Explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, and smoke is rising over Novofedorivka.

War • May 25, 06:04 AM • 88454 views

Invaders evacuate military from Dzhanka and actively restore airfields in the depths of occupied Crimea - "ATESH"

Ukrainian guerrillas report that Russians are evacuating military personnel from Dzhankoy and are actively rebuilding airfields deep in occupied Crimea, probably in anticipation of successful attacks by Ukrainian forces.

War • May 24, 08:29 AM • 17608 views

Russia claims to have shot down three ATACMS over Crimea at night

Russia claims that on the night of May 24, it shot down three ATACMS missiles and two drones over Crimea and the Belgorod region.

War • May 24, 07:29 AM • 70391 views

Two killed, outbuilding damaged as a result of shelling in occupied Crimea

Two people were killed and one farm building was damaged in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russian federation.

War • May 23, 09:11 PM • 74044 views

Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimea

The explosions took place in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya.

War • May 23, 07:41 PM • 41578 views

Guerrillas record unloading of military equipment in occupied Yevpatoriya - “ATESH”

Ukrainian guerrillas recorded the unloading of military equipment, including armored personnel carriers, tanks and railroad cars with ammunition, at a tare station in Russian-occupied Yevpatoriya.

War • May 23, 10:44 AM • 18150 views