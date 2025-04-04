In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.
In the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria, the enemy military set up a base on the territory of a sanatorium. Military equipment and ammunition are concentrated at the facility, and the coast is fortified with firing points.
In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, new oil product stains were discovered after the accident with the tankers "Volganeft". Over the past few days, more than 111 tons of contaminated soil have been collected, and oil slicks continue to spread.
The ATESH movement discovered a base of 5H84A and Oborona-14 radar systems in the village of Uyutne. The facility provides monitoring of the airspace over the Black Sea and coordination of the occupiers' actions.
The partisan movement "Atesh" discovered the construction of New firing points on the embankment of Yevpatoria. Similar fortifications appear along the entire western coast of Crimea.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, drone strikes were recorded in Hvardiyske, Simferopol district, Novofedorivka and Saki. Eyewitnesses reported the sounds of explosions in Myrne, Stormove and Yevpatoria.
Ukrainian guerrillas from the ATES movement conducted reconnaissance at the training ground of the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in Crimea. They collected data on exercises, new fortifications, and the movement of occupiers' equipment.
The occupiers are installing new engineering fortifications in Yevpatoriya, according to the underground movement ATESH. This may be related to the “terrorist defense” exercises in Crimea and the growth of the guerrilla movement in the occupied territories.
Residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are being evacuated to health care facilities in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials call this a violation of the Geneva Convention and a continuation of the practice of changing the demographic composition of the peninsula.
Explosions were heard in Crimea. The occupation authorities claim to have shot down a Neptune missile, drones and maritime drones.
On the night of July 26, powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Crimea. A fire was reported at the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, ammunition detonation and the arrival of ambulances.
Russians have set up numerous firing points along the beaches in occupied Crimea, endangering civilians.
Due to the abnormally hot weather and the increased load on the power grid from air conditioners and refrigeration equipment, many areas of Crimea experienced emergency power outages.
The ATESH movement reports a steady increase in the number of defense positions along the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea, despite the fact that the occupation authorities claim that there is no threat to the Ukrainian operation.
The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.
Explosions are reported in the occupied Yevpatoria.
Explosions and a fire occurred at Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea, and ambulances went to the scene. Local residents say that ammunition exploded and there are victims as a result of the incident.
The occupiers in Crimea are preparing for a possible landing of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as Ukrainian partisans have discovered new Russian firing points and fortifications being built in Yevpatoriya.
The Russian Air Defense Forces ordered the evacuation of families from the occupied Crimea to military camps in the Southern Military District.
Explosions were heard again in the temporarily occupied Crimea. According to reports, it was loud in Skadovsk.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed one Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system near Dzhankoy, as well as two two S-300 divisions near Chernomorskoye and Yevpatoria.
Ukrainian partisans in occupied Sevastopol found the anti-submarine ship of the Russian Navy" alexandrovets " and various boats guarding the coast of the city.
Ukrainian guerrillas in occupied Yevpatoriya discovered Russian military trucks unloading trains with construction materials for the construction of fortifications on the western coast of Crimea.
Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimean cities of Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol, causing an air raid and suspension of public transportation in Sevastopol.
Explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, and smoke is rising over Novofedorivka.
Ukrainian guerrillas report that Russians are evacuating military personnel from Dzhankoy and are actively rebuilding airfields deep in occupied Crimea, probably in anticipation of successful attacks by Ukrainian forces.
Russia claims that on the night of May 24, it shot down three ATACMS missiles and two drones over Crimea and the Belgorod region.
Two people were killed and one farm building was damaged in Crimea, temporarily occupied by the russian federation.
The explosions took place in many cities of the temporarily occupied Crimea, including Simferopol, Saki, Alushta, Yalta, Dzhankoy and Yevpatoriya.
Ukrainian guerrillas recorded the unloading of military equipment, including armored personnel carriers, tanks and railroad cars with ammunition, at a tare station in Russian-occupied Yevpatoriya.