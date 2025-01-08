New oil spills were discovered in Sevastopol after the tanker accident in the Kerch Strait

In the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, new oil product stains were discovered. This is reported by "Krym.Realii", reports UNN.

"There was a storm at night, new centers of emissions are on the Lyubimovka beach and on the Zvezdny coast. <...> The situation is under control," said volunteer coordinator Pavel Kharlamov to Russian media.

Earlier, the so-called head of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that over the past two days, 111.8 tons of soil had been collected in the city.

Recall

Two "Volganeft" tankers with fuel oil suffered a disaster in the Kerch Strait on December 15.

As a result of the tanker accident, there was an oil product spill. According to Russian media, the tankers were carrying up to 9,000 tons.

In the annexed Yevpatoria, contaminated areas with fuel oil were found on the coast, which continues to spread.