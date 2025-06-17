$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 31103 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83963 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 87360 views
June 17, 05:57 AM • 87360 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 143062 views
June 16, 07:28 PM • 143062 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 130248 views
June 16, 01:59 PM • 130248 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141198 views
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141198 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120673 views
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120673 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105098 views
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105098 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177643 views
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177643 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83066 views
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83066 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2398 views

Donald Trump said that he needs to study the issue of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and missiles, including on a residential high-rise building

Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"

US President Donald Trump was asked about the Russian attack on Kyiv as he was returning from the G7 summit on Air Force One, UNN writes.

Details

Trump first clarified with the journalist "when?" and replied: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it."

Let us remind you

Russian troops launched a massive attack with 440 drones and 32 missiles on Ukraine, the main attack was on Kyiv, where the authorities reported an attack with more than 175 drones and 16 missiles. 402 drones and 26 missiles were neutralized.

One of the missiles hit a residential high-rise building, destroying an entire entrance - from the roof to the basement.

Russian attack on Kyiv: X-101 missile hit a building - Air Force17.06.25, 13:14 • 5282 views

In Kyiv, 14 deaths are already known, but the dismantling of the rubble of the destroyed 9-story building continues, where, according to estimates, there may be from 4 to 14 people.

In Kyiv, the body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a Russian missile strike17.06.25, 13:35 • 1710 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
Air Force One
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv
