Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"
Donald Trump said that he needs to study the issue of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Russia carried out a massive attack with drones and missiles, including on a residential high-rise building
US President Donald Trump was asked about the Russian attack on Kyiv as he was returning from the G7 summit on Air Force One, UNN writes.
Details
Trump first clarified with the journalist "when?" and replied: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it."
Let us remind you
Russian troops launched a massive attack with 440 drones and 32 missiles on Ukraine, the main attack was on Kyiv, where the authorities reported an attack with more than 175 drones and 16 missiles. 402 drones and 26 missiles were neutralized.
One of the missiles hit a residential high-rise building, destroying an entire entrance - from the roof to the basement.
In Kyiv, 14 deaths are already known, but the dismantling of the rubble of the destroyed 9-story building continues, where, according to estimates, there may be from 4 to 14 people.
