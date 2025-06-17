$41.530.08
48.070.37
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2288 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45382 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59239 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116577 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106410 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128832 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111920 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103590 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176284 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82554 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
In Kyiv, the body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a Russian missile strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv after the missile strike. From 4 to 14 people may be under the rubble.

In Kyiv, the body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a Russian missile strike

The body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building destroyed by a Russian missile strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, at the site of a missile strike on a 9-story building in the Solomyanskyi district, the body of a person was unblocked

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, said on the telethon, at the location in the Solomyanskyi district, which was significantly affected by the enemy attack, "it is difficult to say the real number of people who may be under the rubble."

We are talking about the fact that today there may be from 4 to 14 people here, because that is the number of people who lived here and do not get in touch

- Tkachenko said.

In Kyiv, there may be from 4 to 14 people under the rubble - Head of the KCMA

Search and rescue operations are reportedly continuing at the scene. In total, more than 450 rescuers, more than 100 units of the State Emergency Service's equipment and canine units are involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on the capital.

According to the State Emergency Service, 14 people are currently known to have died and 105 people were injured. "Identification of bodies is ongoing," the agency said.

Russian attack on Kyiv: X-101 missile hit a building - Air Force

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
