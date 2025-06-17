In Kyiv, the body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building damaged by a Russian missile strike

The body of a person was recovered from under the rubble of a nine-story building destroyed by a Russian missile strike, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

In Kyiv, at the site of a missile strike on a 9-story building in the Solomyanskyi district, the body of a person was unblocked - reported the State Emergency Service.

As the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, said on the telethon, at the location in the Solomyanskyi district, which was significantly affected by the enemy attack, "it is difficult to say the real number of people who may be under the rubble."

We are talking about the fact that today there may be from 4 to 14 people here, because that is the number of people who lived here and do not get in touch - Tkachenko said.

In Kyiv, there may be from 4 to 14 people under the rubble - Head of the KCMA

Search and rescue operations are reportedly continuing at the scene. In total, more than 450 rescuers, more than 100 units of the State Emergency Service's equipment and canine units are involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on the capital.

According to the State Emergency Service, 14 people are currently known to have died and 105 people were injured. "Identification of bodies is ongoing," the agency said.

Russian attack on Kyiv: X-101 missile hit a building - Air Force