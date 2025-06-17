In Kyiv, there may be from 4 to 14 people under the rubble - Head of the KCMA

According to the head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, between 4 and 14 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack, UNN reports.

Details

"From 4 to 14," Tkachenko said in response to a question about how many people may be under the rubble.

Supplement

According to the information from doctors, which is cited by the KMVA, as of 10:00 a.m., 114 victims have been identified. 68 of them were hospitalized. Including 2 children in hospitals in Kyiv in moderate condition. The identities of four dead have been established. The identities of more than 10 other dead are also being established. In addition, there are missing persons as a result of a rocket hitting a house in the Solomyanskyi district.

"All services and doctors are focused on rescuing and assisting the victims," the KMVA emphasized.

Mourning declared in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack