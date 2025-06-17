Mourning declared in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack

Kyiv has declared June 18 as a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital. Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city tomorrow, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram, UNN writes.

Tomorrow, June 18, is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital - Klitschko said.

According to him, on this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower national flags on buildings of state and private ownership.

"Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on June 18," the mayor said.

About the victims and wounded

"The clearing of debris in the capital continues. At this time, three people are known to have died in the Darnytskyi district. Rescuers are continuing the search and rescue operation in the Solomianskyi district," Klitschko said.

According to medics, quoted by the KMVA, as of 10:00 a.m., 114 victims have been identified. Of these, 68 have been hospitalized. Including 2 children in Kyiv hospitals in moderate condition. The identities of four victims have been established. The identities of more than 10 other victims are also being established. In addition, there are missing persons as a result of a missile hitting a house in the Solomianskyi district.

"All services and doctors are focused on rescuing and assisting the victims," the KMVA stressed.

Situation by districts

According to the KMVA, as of 11:20 a.m., as a result of the enemy's use of UAVs, cruise and ballistic missiles, the following was recorded:

Solomianskyi district: an enemy UAV hit a dormitory (4-5 floors), without a fire; a missile hit a 9-story residential building. A rescue operation and debris removal are underway; damage to a 5-story residential building with destruction of the roof and floors; damage to a boarding school; damage to a service station; the fall of enemy air targets and debris of downed targets in the non-residential area in several locations. Rescuers are deployed on the site, localization / elimination of fires is underway;

Sviatoshynskyi district: destruction of the elevator shaft and the adjacent apartment as a result of an enemy UAV hitting a 12-story residential building; damage and fire in the non-residential area;

Darnytskyi district: damage to a lyceum and a kindergarten; damage at the level of 10-17 floors of a 20-story residential building; windows were broken in apartment buildings in several locations; damage to Ukrzaliznytsia buildings and trains; damage with fire in several locations;

Dniprovskyi district: damage to the wall of a residential building as a result of a fragment of a downed enemy air target getting stuck; the fall of debris and damage in several locations in different parts of the district. Including damage to the contact network of Ukrzaliznytsia;

Podilskyi district: the fall of debris of downed air targets in several locations, preliminarily - without significant damage;

Obolonskyi district: a private car was damaged;

Shevchenkivskyi district: damage to windows of buildings and cars in several locations. Fires broke out on the site - eliminated by the SES.

In general, as a result of the Russian attack, numerous damages to cars, craters and damage to building structures were recorded. In total - in more than 30 locations.

Rescuers, as indicated, localized and extinguished fires on an area of over 10 thousand square meters. Currently, work is underway to clear debris, cover damaged roofs, and remove construction debris.

