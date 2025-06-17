Mourning declared in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
08:28 AM • 7286 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.
06:29 AM • 23264 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 41302 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 99633 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 90774 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 120568 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 106255 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 102551 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 175454 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82295 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.8m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 55605 views
Russians launched 4 strikes on Zaporizhzhia: there are destructions and firesJune 17, 01:15 AM • 17404 views
As a result of the enemy attack, the dormitories of the Aviation Institute in Kyiv were damaged - Acting Rector of KAI SemenovaJune 17, 01:48 AM • 12377 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties05:19 AM • 25786 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 48204 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 184772 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 207305 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 234877 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 306534 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 361269 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 49842 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 66536 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 130162 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 111324 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78551 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Mourning declared in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack. Entertainment events are prohibited in the city, flags are lowered, and debris removal is underway.

Mourning declared in Kyiv for victims of massive Russian attack

Kyiv has declared June 18 as a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital. Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city tomorrow, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram, UNN writes.

Tomorrow, June 18, is declared a day of mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital

- Klitschko said.

According to him, on this day, flags will be lowered on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower national flags on buildings of state and private ownership.

"Any entertainment events are prohibited in the city on June 18," the mayor said.

About the victims and wounded

"The clearing of debris in the capital continues. At this time, three people are known to have died in the Darnytskyi district. Rescuers are continuing the search and rescue operation in the Solomianskyi district," Klitschko said.

According to medics, quoted by the KMVA, as of 10:00 a.m., 114 victims have been identified. Of these, 68 have been hospitalized. Including 2 children in Kyiv hospitals in moderate condition. The identities of four victims have been established. The identities of more than 10 other victims are also being established. In addition, there are missing persons as a result of a missile hitting a house in the Solomianskyi district.

"All services and doctors are focused on rescuing and assisting the victims," the KMVA stressed.

Situation by districts

According to the KMVA, as of 11:20 a.m., as a result of the enemy's use of UAVs, cruise and ballistic missiles, the following was recorded:

  • Solomianskyi district: an enemy UAV hit a dormitory (4-5 floors), without a fire; a missile hit a 9-story residential building. A rescue operation and debris removal are underway; damage to a 5-story residential building with destruction of the roof and floors; damage to a boarding school; damage to a service station; the fall of enemy air targets and debris of downed targets in the non-residential area in several locations. Rescuers are deployed on the site, localization / elimination of fires is underway;
    • Sviatoshynskyi district: destruction of the elevator shaft and the adjacent apartment as a result of an enemy UAV hitting a 12-story residential building; damage and fire in the non-residential area;
      • Darnytskyi district: damage to a lyceum and a kindergarten; damage at the level of 10-17 floors of a 20-story residential building; windows were broken in apartment buildings in several locations; damage to Ukrzaliznytsia buildings and trains; damage with fire in several locations;
        • Dniprovskyi district: damage to the wall of a residential building as a result of a fragment of a downed enemy air target getting stuck; the fall of debris and damage in several locations in different parts of the district. Including damage to the contact network of Ukrzaliznytsia;
          • Podilskyi district: the fall of debris of downed air targets in several locations, preliminarily - without significant damage;
            • Obolonskyi district: a private car was damaged;
              • Shevchenkivskyi district: damage to windows of buildings and cars in several locations. Fires broke out on the site - eliminated by the SES.

                In general, as a result of the Russian attack, numerous damages to cars, craters and damage to building structures were recorded. In total - in more than 30 locations.

                Rescuers, as indicated, localized and extinguished fires on an area of over 10 thousand square meters. Currently, work is underway to clear debris, cover damaged roofs, and remove construction debris.

                The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: details17.06.25, 10:16 • 2276 views

                Julia Shramko

                Julia Shramko

                WarKyiv
                Ukrainian Railways
                Vitali Klitschko
                Kyiv
                Tesla
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                S&P 500
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Brent Oil
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gold
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                ,
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                Gas TTF
                $
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                .
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9
                0
                0
                1
                2
                3
                4
                5
                6
                7
                8
                9