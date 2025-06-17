$41.530.08
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, 114 people have already been injured, 68 of them have been hospitalized. Three people died in the Darnytskyi district, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased: details

Kyiv is already aware of 114 victims of the Russian attack, said the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, without giving the total number of victims, but specifying that only in the Darnytskyi district three people died, writes UNN.

In total, 114 victims have already sought medical attention after the enemy's massive attack. 68 of them were hospitalized

- wrote Klitschko.

According to him, other victims did not need hospitalization after receiving medical assistance. 

Three dead at this time in the Darnytskyi district

- said Klitschko.

The mayor does not specify whether this number is included in the total number of victims, which, according to previously known data, was 14.

Earlier, Klitschko reported that in the Solomyanskyi district, in particular, the rubble is being dismantled in a residential building where an entire entrance collapsed. According to preliminary information from rescuers and police, 14 people died, he reported earlier.

According to the SES, provided before the update from the mayor of the capital, 14 people died in Kyiv as a result of the Russian shelling on the night of June 17, and another 60 were injured. At least 12 people were rescued by rescuers.

Numerous destructions of residential buildings, damage to civilian infrastructure, and fires in various districts were recorded in the city:

  • Solomyanskyi district: as a result of a missile hitting a 9-story building, one entrance was completely destroyed. There is a threat of collapse of structures. 15 people were injured. Rescuers unblocked a woman from under the rubble. 8 cars were destroyed, and 4 more were burning in the yard. A five-story building and a service station were also on fire;
    • Sviatoshynskyi district: a multi-story building and one of the city's buildings were on fire, there is a victim;
      • Darnytskyi district: as a result of falling debris, a fire broke out, the building was damaged, windows were broken in the children's institution. The upper floors of the residential building were partially destroyed.;
        • damage to houses and cars was recorded in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

          According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, headquarters have been deployed in the districts of Kyiv to help Kyiv residents affected by the Russian attack. There, affected Kyiv residents can receive assistance with processing material support, consultations with lawyers and psychologists, explanations regarding further actions and possible payments.

