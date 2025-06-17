$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
06:29 AM • 10705 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 24678 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 85027 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 76426 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 110381 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 100236 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 99832 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 174546 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 81914 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 79395 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
55%
748mm
Popular news
Russia raised two Tu-95MS into the sky from "Olenya" - Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineJune 16, 09:59 PM • 36308 views
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: at least 14 dead, over 40 injuredJune 16, 10:15 PM • 43285 views
Power outages in Kyiv in some areas amid drone attackJune 16, 10:46 PM • 41495 views
The capital of Ukraine under a combined enemy strike - KMVAJune 16, 11:28 PM • 40394 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in Nyvky06:45 AM • 16619 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 169443 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 191530 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 220049 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 291735 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 347060 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Carney
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Canada
Israel
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 41472 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 58481 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 122535 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 104635 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 78464 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Tu-95
The New York Times
Mikoyan MiG-29
James Webb Space Telescope

"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10235 views

Overnight, Russia launched over 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine, including Kyiv. 15 people were killed, 75 injured, and 8 districts of Kyiv were attacked.

"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles

russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight, inflicting one of the most terrible strikes on Kyiv, with 15 victims of the russian attack on Ukraine reported, 75 injured, such attacks are pure terrorism, and the world must react accordingly, the Ukrainian side is in contact with all partners to ensure an appropriate response, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, writes UNN.

Regular reports from Interior Minister Klymenko and military commanders on the situation after the massive russian strike. More than 440 drones and 32 missiles. One of the most terrible strikes on Kyiv

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region and Kyiv region were also attacked overnight.

In Kyiv, they are now trying to get people out from under the rubble of an ordinary residential building. It is not yet clear how many there are. the russians destroyed an entire entrance. In total, houses in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still underway after the strike on Odesa, rescuers are working at all impact sites. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance, with 75 people reported injured. As of now, 15 people have died

- Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed his condolences to family and friends.

Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States and Europe, must finally react as a civilized society reacts to terrorists. putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants war in the future. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are in contact with all partners at all possible levels to ensure an appropriate response. These are the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA17.06.25, 08:57 • 23270 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9