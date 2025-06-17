"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles

russia launched more than 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight, inflicting one of the most terrible strikes on Kyiv, with 15 victims of the russian attack on Ukraine reported, 75 injured, such attacks are pure terrorism, and the world must react accordingly, the Ukrainian side is in contact with all partners to ensure an appropriate response, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, writes UNN.

Regular reports from Interior Minister Klymenko and military commanders on the situation after the massive russian strike. More than 440 drones and 32 missiles. One of the most terrible strikes on Kyiv - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv region, Zhytomyr region, Kirovohrad region, Mykolaiv region and Kyiv region were also attacked overnight.

In Kyiv, they are now trying to get people out from under the rubble of an ordinary residential building. It is not yet clear how many there are. the russians destroyed an entire entrance. In total, houses in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still underway after the strike on Odesa, rescuers are working at all impact sites. All victims are receiving the necessary assistance, with 75 people reported injured. As of now, 15 people have died - Zelenskyy said.

The President expressed his condolences to family and friends.

Such attacks are pure terrorism. And the whole world, the United States and Europe, must finally react as a civilized society reacts to terrorists. putin is doing this solely because he can afford to continue the war. He wants war in the future. It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are in contact with all partners at all possible levels to ensure an appropriate response. These are the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA