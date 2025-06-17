Russian attack on Kyiv: X-101 missile hit a building - Air Force
A X-101 missile hit a nine-story building in Kyiv. This was announced by the spokesperson of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, on the telethon.
In Kyiv, an X-101 missile hit a residential building where there were terrible consequences, said the head of the communications department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, on the air of the telethon on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
"A huge number of "Shaheds" from different sides surrounded Kyiv, some flew along the Dnieper River (...), attacking the capital in different areas," Ignat said.
"And in fact, the consequences that we see today are terrible - precisely from the large number," he noted.
According to him, many missiles were shot down, and two enemy "Kinzhal" missiles did not reach their targets.
Of the 16 X-101 cruise missiles, one hit the house, you saw the terrible consequences, 15 were shot down by air defense
