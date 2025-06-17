402 out of 440 drones and 26 out of 32 missiles launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 440 drones and 32 missiles at Ukraine overnight, 402 drones and 26 missiles were destroyed, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, one of which was lost locationally, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 17, the enemy attacked with 472 air attack weapons, including 440 drones and 32 missiles:

440 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, about 280 of them - "shaheds";

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - Russia;

16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aviation aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region - Russia;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

9 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aviation aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions;

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

"The main direction of the attack is the city of Kyiv," the statement said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense destroyed 428 enemy air attack weapons, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, 166 were lost locationally - reported in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Force indicated that it concerns 402 drones and 26 missiles, including two "Kinzhal" missiles, one of which was lost locationally:

239 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire weapons, 163 - locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

2 aeroballistic Kh-47 M2 "Kinzhal" (1 - loc. lost);

15 Kh-101 cruise missiles;

8 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles (1 - loc. lost);

1 Kh-31P anti-radar missile (loc. lost.).

"Enemy air attack weapons were recorded hitting in 10 locations, debris falling (fragments) in 34 locations. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and injured..." - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

