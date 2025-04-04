On the night of April 1, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers shot down two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles launched by Russian tactical aviation in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Both targets were destroyed by air defense.
Police explosives experts neutralized an unexploded Russian X-59 missile after it was shot down by air defense forces. Experts separated the warhead and carried out a controlled explosion in a safe place.
An unexploded enemy X-59 missile was found on the territory of a private yard in Kharkiv. There were no casualties as a result of the fall, and bomb disposal experts are working to defuse the projectile.
Mikhail Shatsky, deputy general designer of the Mars Design Bureau, is shot dead near Kotelniki. He was engaged in the modernization of X-59 cruise missiles and the introduction of artificial intelligence into UAVs.
The air forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine record the movement of enemy drones in five regions of Ukraine. During the night, the air defense system shot down 18 of the 37 drones and two missiles.
The occupiers fired 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, an X-59 missile and 11 drones at Ukraine. Air defense systems shot down 8 enemy drones in five regions, and three UAVs were lost.
KFI experts found that the russian X-69 missile was made from components of various types of weapons. Foreign parts from the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China and Malaysia were found in the missile.
In Chernihiv, explosions and air defense activities were reported. The Air Force warned of missiles headed for Chernihiv and Nizhyn.
Explosive experts from Chernihiv police discovered and neutralized a part of an enemy X-59 missile with cluster submunitions. The dangerous find was destroyed by controlled explosion at the place of discovery.
The State Emergency Service's pyrotechnics discovered and neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kinzhal missile in Lviv region. The dangerous find was discovered two months after the massive shelling of Ukraine.
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 50 drones and 4 missiles. Defense forces shot down 40 UAVs in different regions, 7 were lost and 3 were recovered. The missiles did not reach their targets, and combat operations continue.
On the night of October 19, Ukraine suffered a massive attack from Russia. The Ukrainian Air Force shot down 4 guided missiles and 42 enemy drones.
A grenade exploded in a village in Bobrovytska community in Chernihiv region, seriously injuring three people. Two elderly women and a man were taken to intensive care, their condition remains serious.
On the night of October 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 56 attack UAVs and an X-59 missile. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 22 drones, 27 were lost to electronic warfare, and 5 hit the infrastructure of the frontline regions.
Over the past day, Russians fired 39 times at the border areas of Sumy region, and 80 explosions were recorded. A private house was damaged in the Shalyhyne community as a result of a KGB attack.
Law enforcement officers eliminated a Russian X-59 missile in Sumy region that fell in a field but did not explode. The missile was more than 6 meters long and weighed about a ton, its warhead was separated and destroyed.
On the night of October 16, 16 enemy UAVs, probably of the Shahed type, were shot down over Chernihiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. A guided missile was also spotted flying overhead from the Kursk region.
On the night of October 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine using 136 attack drones. As of 07:00, air defense destroyed 51 UAVs, and another 60 were lost to electronic warfare.
Eight Shahed UAVs were spotted flying over Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions, 3 of which were shot down. X-59 cruise missiles were also spotted, but the targets were lost in the area.
At night, 12 out of 17 Russian attack drones were shot down over Ukraine. The enemy also launched missile attacks on Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions.
At night, the enemy attacked Ukraine with two ballistic and two guided missiles. They also launched 68 unmanned aerial vehicles over the territory of our country.
On the night of October 10, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 41 enemy UAVs and continue to counter the attack, there are damages.
Mykolaiv air defense forces shot down 4 Shahed drones. The enemy attacked Mykolaiv's infrastructure with rockets and shelled the Kutsurubska community, damaging houses and facilities. There were no casualties.
SES sappers seized and neutralized a part of a Russian X-59 guided missile in Chernihiv region. The State Emergency Service reminds people to report any findings of ammunition by calling 101.
On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.
Mykolaiv air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV. Earlier, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with an FPV drone and an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, with no casualties.
On the evening of October 4, the Russian army attacked an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, allegedly with X-59/X-69 cruise missiles. There were no casualties. In the afternoon, there was an artillery attack on the Halytsynivka community.
During the day, Russian troops attacked 4 districts of Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, 4 people were injured, fires broke out, and buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
At night, 8 enemy Shaheds were shot down over Sumy region. Russians fired 20 times at the border areas and settlements of the region, 71 explosions were recorded in 8 communities.
On the night of September 30, Russia attacked Ukraine with 76 air strikes. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 67 Shahed drones and an X-59 missile over 11 regions, and the attack on Kyiv lasted more than 5 hours.