17 out of 35 Russian missiles and 303 out of 381 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight
On the night of October 3, Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine; 303 drones and 17 missiles were neutralized. Energy facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions were attacked, and the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions also suffered.
Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight, attacking, among other things, energy facilities in two regions; 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 3 (from 8:00 PM on October 2), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles, totaling 416 air attack weapons:
- 381 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
- 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
- 21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
- 7 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.
The main direction of the attack was critical infrastructure facilities (energy sector) in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions also suffered as a result of the night attack.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 320 air targets: 303 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.
"Hits of 18 missiles and 78 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations," the report says.
