07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
17 out of 35 Russian missiles and 303 out of 381 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

On the night of October 3, Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine; 303 drones and 17 missiles were neutralized. Energy facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions were attacked, and the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions also suffered.

17 out of 35 Russian missiles and 303 out of 381 drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 35 missiles and 381 drones at Ukraine overnight, attacking, among other things, energy facilities in two regions; 17 missiles and 303 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 3 (from 8:00 PM on October 2), the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs, air- and ground-launched missiles, totaling 416 air attack weapons:

  • 381 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones) from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia;
    • 7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;
      • 21 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
        • 7 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

          The main direction of the attack was critical infrastructure facilities (energy sector) in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Kyiv regions also suffered as a result of the night attack.

          - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

          Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged03.10.25, 08:27 • 3086 views

          The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, air defense shot down/suppressed 320 air targets: 303 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera (other types of drones); 12 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

          - stated the Air Force.

          "Hits of 18 missiles and 78 attack UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 6 locations," the report says.

          Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire03.10.25, 10:29 • 1100 views

