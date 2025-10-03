Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged

$41.220.08
48.370.07
ukenru
October 2, 11:18 PM • 6268 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 24204 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 47719 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM • 39615 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 30074 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
Exclusive
October 2, 12:31 PM • 29242 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 28295 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 31199 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 31945 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 28115 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
0.8m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
The Netherlands opposed the accelerated procedure for Ukraine's accession to the EUOctober 2, 09:21 PM • 6522 views
SBU exposes arms dealers in four regions of UkrainePhotoOctober 2, 10:18 PM • 10346 views
Forced evacuation of families with children to be expanded in Kharkiv region12:36 AM • 15133 views
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters01:34 AM • 11478 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 5658 views
Publications
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 6276 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 33993 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 42459 views
Rights of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market versus the permissiveness of the NBU: Ukrainian reality and EU experienceOctober 2, 11:28 AM • 43524 views
Teacher's Day 2025: What to give a teacherOctober 2, 07:31 AM • 55219 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Bill Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 18324 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 61580 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 69456 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 50545 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 52898 views
Actual
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000
Dassault Rafale
AK-74
Shahed-136

Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

The Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack with missiles and UAVs, resulting in hits and falling debris. Energy infrastructure facilities and a private household were damaged, with no casualties.

Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged

Poltava region was massively attacked by Russian troops tonight, there were hits, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. There were hits and falling debris in various locations. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Poltava community, a private household was damaged by debris. Fortunately, in all cases, there were no casualties.

- Kohut wrote.

Poltava region attacked by Russia: fire broke out at an enterprise23.09.25, 08:49 • 4070 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Poltava Oblast