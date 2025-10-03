Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged
Kyiv • UNN
The Poltava region suffered a massive combined attack with missiles and UAVs, resulting in hits and falling debris. Energy infrastructure facilities and a private household were damaged, with no casualties.
Poltava region was massively attacked by Russian troops tonight, there were hits, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, Volodymyr Kohut, acting head of Poltava OVA, reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Tonight, the enemy launched a massive combined attack on Poltava region using missiles and UAVs. There were hits and falling debris in various locations. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. In Poltava community, a private household was damaged by debris. Fortunately, in all cases, there were no casualties.
Poltava region attacked by Russia: fire broke out at an enterprise23.09.25, 08:49 • 4070 views