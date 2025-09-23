Poltava region attacked by Russia: fire broke out at an enterprise

Russian troops attacked Poltava region at night, a fire broke out at an enterprise in Poltava district, it was extinguished, said acting head of Poltava OVA Volodymyr Kohut on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, air defense forces once again repelled an attack by enemy UAVs. In Myrhorod district, drone debris fell on an open area. No consequences. In Poltava district, a hit was recorded on the building of one of the enterprises. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units.