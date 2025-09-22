Enemy drones attacked Poltava region: fire at an enterprise and UAV crash in a field

On the evening of September 21, Poltava Oblast suffered another attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

A hit was recorded on the territory of one of the enterprises in Poltava district, as a result of which a fire broke out, which was localized by the State Emergency Service units. - Kohut notes.

Another drone fell on open territory in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, in both cases, there were no casualties.

Recall

On September 17, the Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. Four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of the strike.

Also, on September 20, an enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region, causing a fire. There were no casualties.