Enemy drones attacked Poltava region: fire at an enterprise and UAV crash in a field

September 21, 12:26 PM • 16761 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 30628 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 21, 05:00 AM • 45356 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 46160 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 55017 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 53050 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 77238 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 85147 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63207 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58231 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Chinese journalist who first reported on COVID-19 gets four more years in prisonSeptember 21, 01:35 PM • 6868 views
US will help Poland and Baltic states in case of escalation from Russia - TrumpSeptember 21, 03:03 PM • 6662 views
Von der Leyen not planning to run for German president - PoliticoSeptember 21, 03:20 PM • 4190 views
Poland's Defense Minister stated that NATO must react decisively to Russian provocationsSeptember 21, 03:36 PM • 6356 views
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of PalestineSeptember 21, 03:52 PM • 21999 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 21, 05:00 AM • 45356 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 34195 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 77238 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 85147 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 91515 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Estonia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71122 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 91515 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 41639 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 41404 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43074 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Enemy drones attacked Poltava region: fire at an enterprise and UAV crash in a field

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

On September 21, Poltava region was attacked by drones. One drone hit an enterprise in Poltava district, causing a fire that was localized. Another drone fell in an open area in Myrhorod district, with no casualties.

Enemy drones attacked Poltava region: fire at an enterprise and UAV crash in a field

On the evening of September 21, Poltava Oblast suffered another attack by enemy drones. This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kohut, as reported by UNN.

A hit was recorded on the territory of one of the enterprises in Poltava district, as a result of which a fire broke out, which was localized by the State Emergency Service units.

- Kohut notes.

According to him, one of the drones hit the territory of an enterprise in Poltava district, after which a fire broke out. The fire was promptly localized by the State Emergency Service units.

Another drone fell on open territory in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, in both cases, there were no casualties.

Recall

On September 17, the Russian army attacked Poltava region with drones, an enemy UAV hit a gas station. Four people, including three drivers and a cashier, were injured as a result of the strike.

Also, on September 20, an enemy UAV hit a residential building in Poltava region, causing a fire. There were no casualties.

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine