Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire

Russian occupiers attacked a number of energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine, including gas transmission infrastructure facilities, with missiles and drones last night. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy for European Integration Olha Yukhymchuk during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, the enemy attacked a number of energy facilities in several regions with missiles and drones, including gas transmission infrastructure facilities. Rescuers and energy workers are currently working at the sites - Yukhymchuk said.

Addition

Poltava region was massively attacked by Russian troops last night, there were hits, and energy infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In Poltava, some schools switched to online learning today due to the consequences of the massive Russian attack.