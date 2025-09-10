Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense

On the night of September 10, the enemy launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine using attack UAVs and ground, air, and sea-based missiles, using 458 air attack means, reports UNN with reference to the report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of September 10 (from 5:00 PM on September 9), the enemy launched another combined attack on the territory of Ukraine. In total, during the attack, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 458 enemy air attack means:

415 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 250 of them were Shaheds;

42 cruise/aviation missiles X-101/Kalibr/X-59(69) from Saratov region – Russia, Black Sea waters;

1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile from Voronezh region – Russia.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 413 air targets - reports the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack of the Russian troops was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, as well as electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

What was neutralized:

386 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and other types of drones;

27 cruise/aviation missiles X-101/Kalibr/X-59(69).

Hits and crossing the border of Ukraine

Preliminary, 16 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations.

At least eight enemy UAVs crossed the state border of Ukraine in the direction of the Republic of Poland.

Recall

As a result of the combined attack by the Russian army, one person was injured in Vinnytsia region, civilian industrial infrastructure was hit, and about 30 residential buildings were damaged.

Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.