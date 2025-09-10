Poland officially confirmed that it engaged its own and allied aircraft for airspace security.

On the night of September 9-10, Poland scrambled aircraft and put air defense systems on the highest alert to protect its airspace, the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces reported. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Details

The command reported that all necessary procedures were introduced to protect Polish airspace. Polish and allied aircraft are operating in the air, and ground air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on the highest alert.

It is noted that these measures are preventive and aimed at protecting airspace and citizens, especially in areas adjacent to potentially dangerous territory.

Recall

On the night of September 10, Russian attack drones flew into Polish airspace. This happened during a massive air attack on Ukraine. In addition, Rzeszów airport is closed due to "unplanned military activity."

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania