Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Washington Post

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that the war in Ukraine requires the EU to be ready for defense. Lithuania invests 4% of its GDP in defense, expecting greater EU participation in security programs.

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense - President of Lithuania

Russia's war against Ukraine has demonstrated that the European Union needs to be ready for defense. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa in Vilnius on Tuesday, September 9, according to UNN.

Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that the entire European Union must prepare for defense. However, we still pay insufficient attention and resources to this issue.

- said the president.

Gitanas Nausėda noted that Lithuania sets an example in this context, investing 4 percent of GDP in defense this year and planning to spend more than 5 percent in 2026.

According to him, Lithuania expects greater EU involvement, primarily through the "Security Action for Europe" (SAFE) and European defense industry programs.

He added that Lithuania welcomes the European Commission's initial proposal for the next seven-year budget, which provides for increased defense funding and focuses on military mobility, critical infrastructure protection, and resilience.

Nausėda believes that the security of the EU's eastern borders must remain a priority, and greater investment in the region is needed to better protect them.

The EU must recognize that the long-term security of Ukraine and Europe can only be ensured through active EU participation. Therefore, the EU must expand military support, and member states must provide Ukraine with reliable security guarantees.

- he emphasized.

The President of Lithuania noted that pressure on Russia should be increased in the near future by adopting the 19th package of EU sanctions targeting Russia's oil and gas revenues, Rosatom, the banking sector, and the shadow fleet.

Recall

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Putin's imperialistic plans would not be limited to Ukraine. He called on European allies to seek new partnerships due to changing relations with the United States.

Germany is going to invest 10 billion euros in modernizing civil defense systems by 2029. The program provides for the installation of new sirens, the creation of shelters, and the training of rescue services. In addition, the country plans to change the procedure for forming state food reserves, creating strategic reserves of canned goods. This is due to the threat of a possible attack from Russia and other crisis situations.

Lithuania is ready to provide troops for a possible mission in Ukraine - Nausėda20.08.25, 22:07 • 3642 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
António Costa
Gitanas Nausėda
European Commission
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Lithuania
Germany
Ukraine