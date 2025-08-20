Lithuania is ready to provide troops for a possible mission in Ukraine - Nausėda

$41.360.10
03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 17534 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 24877 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 15308 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 16812 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense05:07 PM • 6944 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 25229 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 41011 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 55841 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 226959 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 226311 views
Lithuania is ready to provide troops for a possible mission in Ukraine - Nausėda

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated the country's readiness to provide peacekeeping troops and military equipment for a possible mission in Ukraine. Lithuania's participation in peacekeeping operations will not differ in scale from the mission in Afghanistan.

Lithuania is ready to provide troops for a possible mission in Ukraine - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that his country is ready to provide peacekeeping troops for a possible mission in Ukraine within the limits allowed by the Seimas mandate, as well as military equipment. This was reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to Nausėda, it is too early to talk about it, because the "Coalition of the Willing" has only defined its task, which "will be implemented only if peace is ensured."

In other words, it will itself become a guarantor of peace. We are ready to provide peacekeeping troops within the limits allowed by the Seimas mandate, as well as our military equipment. For now, we have only declared this. Perhaps it will happen that, for example, we will not need to send troops, because it will simply be more important to create other opportunities, and perhaps other things will be required of us

- said Nausėda.

He added that Lithuania's participation in peacekeeping operations would likely not differ significantly in number from what they were in Afghanistan.

Recall

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland would not send its troops to Ukraine as part of possible security guarantees after the war ends.

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent of one company to Ukraine as part of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingent in Ukraine are unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry18.08.25, 21:48 • 5162 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Gitanas Nausėda
Lithuania
Ukraine