Lithuania is ready to provide troops for a possible mission in Ukraine - Nausėda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that his country is ready to provide peacekeeping troops for a possible mission in Ukraine within the limits allowed by the Seimas mandate, as well as military equipment. This was reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to Nausėda, it is too early to talk about it, because the "Coalition of the Willing" has only defined its task, which "will be implemented only if peace is ensured."

In other words, it will itself become a guarantor of peace. We are ready to provide peacekeeping troops within the limits allowed by the Seimas mandate, as well as our military equipment. For now, we have only declared this. Perhaps it will happen that, for example, we will not need to send troops, because it will simply be more important to create other opportunities, and perhaps other things will be required of us - said Nausėda.

He added that Lithuania's participation in peacekeeping operations would likely not differ significantly in number from what they were in Afghanistan.

Recall

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated that Poland would not send its troops to Ukraine as part of possible security guarantees after the war ends.

Estonia is ready to send a military peacekeeping contingent of one company to Ukraine as part of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Any scenarios involving the appearance of NATO military contingent in Ukraine are unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry