Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder

Kyiv

 • 942 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported on the discovery of the pistol used to kill Andriy Parubiy, and new evidence indicating the suspect's treason. His actions have been additionally qualified for cooperation with Russian special services and justifying Russian aggression.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced the discovery of a weapon, new evidence, and additional charges in the case of the murder of politician Andriy Parubiy, UNN reports.

Weapon found. New evidence. Additional charges in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder

- Kravchenko wrote on social media, publishing a video.

According to him, the prosecutor's office, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Police continue the investigation into the murder of Ukrainian MP Andriy Parubiy. And there are "new, fundamentally important results."

"First. During investigative actions and joint operational measures, the pistol with which Andriy Parubiy was killed was found and seized. This is the weapon the suspect tried to hide in a specially equipped 'cache,'" Kravchenko said.

According to the Prosecutor General, the second point is that "new evidence has been obtained indicating that the suspect committed not only intentional murder but also a number of serious crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security."

"In this regard, the suspect's actions were additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: state treason and Parts 1 and 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: justification and glorification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," Kravchenko stated.

As the Prosecutor General reported, the investigation established that "the suspect acted in the interests of the special services of the Russian Federation under martial law: he transmitted information to the enemy about the deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; he provided intelligence materials for coordinating subversive activities." Facts of "public justification of Russian aggression, glorification of the actions of the aggressor state, and denial of the fact of the war that began in 2014" were also documented, the Prosecutor General noted.

Earlier, the suspect had already been charged with crimes under Part 1 of Article 263 and Article 112 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. "He had been purposefully preparing for the murder for a long time - collecting information about the routes and locations of the people's deputy, received firearms from his handlers from the Russian Federation, and on August 30, he coldly fired eight shots at Andriy Parubiy, as a result of which the people's deputy died on the spot," the Prosecutor General stated.

Investigative actions are ongoing. We are focused on fully establishing all circumstances of the crimes, as well as identifying possible accomplices and sources of coordination of the suspect's actions. Thank you for the work of prosecutors, investigators, and operational officers of the SBU and the National Police. We continue to work.

- Kravchenko concluded.

Recall

Andriy Parubiy was killed on August 30 this year in Lviv with 7 shots. According to the investigation, the suspect in this crime is a 52-year-old Lviv resident. He is currently in custody without bail.

Police considered three main versions of the motives for this crime: intentional murder in connection with the political activities of the people's deputy, a Russian trace, and personal hostile relations between the suspect and the victim.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Ivan Vyhivskyi, stated that the priority was to work out information regarding a possible Russian trace.

Julia Shramko

