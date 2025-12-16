"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side

A new meeting between Ukraine and the United States is expected in Miami at the level of negotiating groups in the coming days - perhaps on the weekend or a little later - after contacts between the American side and the Russian Federation, and in Miami there should already be feedback from the Russian side, it is expected that several documents will be discussed - both security guarantees and economic recovery, and 20 points of the framework agreement, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague, UNN writes.

After two days of work, there are relevant developments. (...) We had a discussion, and it was, in principle, a sufficiently open discussion. Yesterday we had a corresponding briefing from our side, and from the American negotiating group,... there were European leaders, we talked for a long time about various issues - both painful and those that we are going through today. American partners also received a European reaction yesterday. And now, with all these reactions, I think that the American side will contact the Russian side, and after that there will be a meeting with Ukraine in the United States at the level of negotiating groups, as I think, in the coming days - maybe on the weekend, maybe a little later, well, we will hope. The sooner, the better - Zelenskyy said.

"In Miami - I will not be there, there will be negotiating groups. They will have feedback from the 'Russians', I think, and will discuss several documents - both security guarantees, and economic recovery, and 20 points of this framework agreement," Zelenskyy noted.

On Monday, December 15, European leaders met in Berlin with Ukrainian and American delegations. The parties discussed a peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Following the Berlin talks, EU leaders welcomed progress in Trump's peace efforts, agreeing to cooperate to achieve peace and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty. They supported the creation of multinational forces in Ukraine and its accession to the EU.

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the talks with European leaders in Berlin on resolving the war in Ukraine. He stated that peace in Ukraine "has become closer than ever before."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects a meeting with US President Donald Trump after the documents are finalized. The parties have approached the discussion of the most difficult points of the 20-point framework agreement.

Axios reported that the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and the United States on ending the war could take place this weekend in Miami. Security guarantees for Ukraine and possible territorial concessions are expected to be discussed.