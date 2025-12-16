Internet at home without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how to connect xPON

xPON is a technology that will provide you with internet for 72+ hours without electricity. Between the provider and the building, there is only fiber optics without unnecessary devices, so the internet does not disappear with the light. The Ministry of Digital Transformation told how to stay online, reports UNN.

How to connect xPON and have internet:

1. Find a provider on the map or ask directly if they use xPON. If not, choose another one from over 2,000+ providers.

2. Arrange for installation and setup. An optical cable will be run to your home and connected to an ONU optical terminal - a small box without antennas.

3. Power the ONU and router via a power bank or UPS when the power goes out.

The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation held a meeting with representatives of mobile and internet operators during which they discussed strengthening the digital resilience of Sumy Oblast, particularly using the example of the city of Shostka, where the internet can remain available for 72 hours after a power outage.