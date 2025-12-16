$42.250.05
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 6356 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 8806 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 13295 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 14616 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 20007 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 21936 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 22726 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 27248 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23408 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Internet at home without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how to connect xPON

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how to stay online using xPON technology, which provides internet for up to 72 hours without electricity. To connect, you need to find a provider that uses xPON and arrange for the installation of an optical cable to your home.

Internet at home without electricity: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how to connect xPON

xPON is a technology that will provide you with internet for 72+ hours without electricity. Between the provider and the building, there is only fiber optics without unnecessary devices, so the internet does not disappear with the light. The Ministry of Digital Transformation told how to stay online, reports UNN.

How to connect xPON and have internet:

1. Find a provider on the map or ask directly if they use xPON. If not, choose another one from over 2,000+ providers. 

2. Arrange for installation and setup. An optical cable will be run to your home and connected to an ONU optical terminal - a small box without antennas. 

3. Power the ONU and router via a power bank or UPS when the power goes out. 

The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network

Recall

The Ministry of Digital Transformation held a meeting with representatives of mobile and internet operators during which they discussed strengthening the digital resilience of Sumy Oblast, particularly using the example of the city of Shostka, where the internet can remain available for 72 hours after a power outage.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologiesLife hack
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Shostka