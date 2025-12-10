The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network

The "Diia" mobile application will soon feature an xPON provider map, allowing Ukrainians to check if their home is connected to an energy-independent network, which will significantly improve the ability to plan work and study during power outages. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the map will provide key information: it will show providers serving a specific building using xPON technology, and will also estimate how many hours the internet will work in case of power outages. Users will also be able to leave suggestions and feedback on the quality of the provider's work. The minister noted that this will create healthy competition among providers and increase the resilience of the telecom infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In addition, the map will show the real state of energy-independent internet coverage across the country. This will make it possible to identify "white spots" and direct resources to where communication is most needed, especially in frontline communities.

