Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

A map of xPON providers will appear in "Diia" to check a building's connection to an energy-independent network, which will increase internet resilience during outages. It will show providers, internet operating hours during blackouts, and allow users to leave feedback.

The xPON provider map in "Diia" will allow checking connection to an energy-independent network

The "Diia" mobile application will soon feature an xPON provider map, allowing Ukrainians to check if their home is connected to an energy-independent network, which will significantly improve the ability to plan work and study during power outages. This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Fedorov, the map will provide key information: it will show providers serving a specific building using xPON technology, and will also estimate how many hours the internet will work in case of power outages. Users will also be able to leave suggestions and feedback on the quality of the provider's work. The minister noted that this will create healthy competition among providers and increase the resilience of the telecom infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it10.12.25, 19:55 • 4800 views

In addition, the map will show the real state of energy-independent internet coverage across the country. This will make it possible to identify "white spots" and direct resources to where communication is most needed, especially in frontline communities.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced new ideas for AI services that may appear in "Diia"09.12.25, 15:47 • 2068 views

