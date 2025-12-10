$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Every Ukrainian man and woman aged 40 and over will receive a personal invitation in Diia on the 30th day after their birthday. After accepting the invitation, UAH 2000 will be credited to the Diia.Card, which can be used exclusively for health screening.

"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it

The government has approved the procedure for implementing the "Health Screening 40+" program. It will start working on January 1 and will allow Ukrainians aged 40 and over to timely detect risks of chronic diseases, monitor their health, and prevent complications. The Ministry of Health explained which diseases are in question, as well as what will be included in the screening, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Health notes that cardiovascular diseases and diabetes are the diseases that most affect the deterioration of the quality of life of Ukrainians. And the great war "hits" our mental health as hard as ever before. The risks of these diseases increase especially in people after forty years of age.

The National Health Screening 40+ was created to ensure that as many people as possible check their health and timely identify possible risks. The state allocated UAH 10 billion for its implementation in 2026.

Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups01.11.25, 15:47 • 16011 views

What will be included in the screening?

The screening includes a physical examination, a questionnaire with risk assessment, as well as a number of laboratory tests that will allow evaluating the work of the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys. If necessary, additional instrumental examinations will be performed — for example, ECG or daily blood pressure monitoring. After the screening, the person will receive personal recommendations, and if necessary, prescriptions for necessary medicines, primarily those that can be obtained through the "Affordable Medicines" program free of charge or with a partial co-payment.

How to participate?

The department notes that every person aged 40 and over will receive an invitation to the screening in the Diia application — on the 30th day after their birthday. This applies to all Ukrainian men and women aged 40 and over.

After accepting the invitation, you need to order a Diia.Card in the application or use your already issued one. Within 7 days, funds will be credited to it — 2000 hryvnias. They can only be used to undergo the Health Screening 40+.

Do you want to take care of your health and undergo an examination, but do not use Diia? Then the algorithm for participating in the Health Screening 40+ is somewhat different for you.

It is enough to order a plastic card with a special account at designated banks 30 days after your birthday and contact the nearest ASC. There, they will help you submit an application, confirm your identity, and specify a special bank account. 2000 hryvnias will be credited to it within 7 days to pay for the screening. Then everything will work the same way as for Diia users: you choose a medical institution from the approved list and undergo a comprehensive examination.

Salary increases for teachers and student scholarships, a check-up program: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko16.09.25, 21:20 • 4262 views

Where can I get screened?

In any convenient medical institution — state, communal or private, participating in the program, regardless of the place of residence. The main thing is that the institution meets the requirements of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health. These requirements will be published soon. Then an official list of medical institutions that can provide the service will be formed and published.

The Ministry of Health noted that currently more than 1.3 million Ukrainians already have diabetes, and as many more do not even know about their diagnosis. Diseases of the circulatory system in 2025 remain the cause of every fifth case of disability. Screening is a simple and safe way to timely detect the risks of diseases that can develop asymptomatically and manifest only in the form of complications.

Antonina Tumanova

