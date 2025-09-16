Salary increases for teachers and student scholarships, a check-up program: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The President instructed to fully fulfill all social obligations of the state and increase support for people, in particular regarding increasing teachers' salaries and students' scholarships, as well as launching a check-up program. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko. Regarding our resilience, our development. It is important that job creation in Ukraine is in the black. We also discussed new support programs, employment support in Ukraine, and attracting specialists. There was a report on the parameters of next year's budget. I instructed to fully fulfill all social obligations of our state and increase support for people. Next year, we will increase teachers' salaries, we will increase scholarships for Ukrainian students. There are resources for this - said Zelenskyy.

According to him, overall, education will receive an additional 66 billion hryvnias for the year. It is also planned to increase healthcare spending.

We will launch an extremely important check-up program – health checks so that people can know what is needed and so that it happens as early as possible, and at public expense. Government officials will present all the details - noted the President.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to gradually increase teachers' salaries by 50% in 2026, which provides for the allocation of 183.9 billion hryvnias. In total, 265.4 billion hryvnias are provided for education in 2026, which is 66.5 billion more than this year.