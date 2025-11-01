$42.080.01
Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the government to form a winter support package that will include direct aid, special programs for vulnerable groups, and the preservation of fixed prices for gas and electricity. The "UZ-3000" program from Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has also been announced, which will provide 3,000 km of free travel, and medical programs will be expanded starting in January.

Zelenskyy announced new winter support: direct aid, free travel, and check-ups

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to form a sufficiently significant package of programs that will start working in December – winter support, reports UNN.

The head of state revealed what programs will be included in the winter support and how they will work.

The first is direct support, as last year, which can be spent on the most urgent needs. We are also launching a separate program for those who are most in need. These are lonely elderly people, large families, people living in war zones, and some other groups in society. The Prime Minister of Ukraine will present all the details 

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that a fixed gas price will definitely be maintained for the winter – no increases – as well as for electricity for household consumers.

Fixed natural gas price to remain unchanged until March 31, 2026 - Svyrydenko08.10.25, 20:52 • 5287 views

In addition, there will also be a special transport support program for all Ukrainians.

I instructed to work out a special transport support program for all Ukrainians, and there are already proposals from Ukrzaliznytsia – UZ-3000. Three thousand kilometers so that everyone can choose railway routes within Ukraine for free: Lviv – Kyiv, Kyiv – Dnipro, any others. Three thousand kilometers for free. The program is currently being worked out, and since our state supports the sphere of passenger transportation, the company must give a tangible response to people – the funds that are used really serve society 

- added Zelenskyy.

According to him, work is also underway to expand medical programs.

The check-up project, which the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing, that is, the opportunity for every adult to pay more attention to their health, should start working in January. I instructed the government to complete the preparation of this winter support in the coming weeks and present the details of the package by November 15 so that people can start using it 

- summarized the President.

Salary increases for teachers and student scholarships, a check-up program: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Svyrydenko16.09.25, 21:20 • 4171 view

Antonina Tumanova

