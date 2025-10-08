Fixed natural gas price to remain unchanged until March 31, 2026 - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that for a successful heating season, the price of natural gas for the population and budget institutions must remain unchanged until the end of March 2026. To this end, the special obligations imposed on natural gas market entities have been extended, UNN writes, citing Svyrydenko's post on Telegram.

We are working to ensure stability for Ukrainians this winter, facing new challenges given the intensification of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The goal is to get through the heating season, despite all the challenges of martial law. To provide people with light, heat, and predictable tariffs. - Svyrydenko reported.

Svyrydenko emphasized that to achieve this goal, the fixed price of natural gas for the population and budget institutions must remain unchanged until March 31, 2026.

The special obligations imposed on natural gas market entities have been extended:

• For the population — UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

• For budget institutions — UAH 16,390 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

"This will allow maintaining stable tariffs for people throughout the entire heating season," the Head of Government noted.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting approved the Winter Passage Plan - a single roadmap of actions for all ministries and services.