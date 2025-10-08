Fixed natural gas price to remain unchanged until March 31, 2026 - Svyrydenko

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
06:01 PM • 6422 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
05:48 PM • 10984 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
05:38 PM • 8926 views
Ukraine approves Winter Preparedness Plan: what it entails
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21962 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
October 8, 12:14 PM • 35984 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31414 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 29095 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 26319 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 22194 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 20075 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
97%
749mm
Popular news
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhotoOctober 8, 09:38 AM • 22736 views
Switzerland restricts protection status for Ukrainians from certain regionsOctober 8, 10:56 AM • 10895 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24380 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20882 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4242 views
Publications
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
01:46 PM • 21972 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 35992 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 20984 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 11:52 AM • 31422 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhotoOctober 8, 11:27 AM • 24481 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
France
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countryside04:22 PM • 4408 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 30069 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 44428 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 47172 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 98426 views
Actual
Financial Times
Facebook
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Fixed natural gas price to remain unchanged until March 31, 2026 - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1270 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the price of natural gas for the population and budgetary institutions will remain unchanged until March 31, 2026. This will ensure tariff stability throughout the heating season.

Fixed natural gas price to remain unchanged until March 31, 2026 - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that for a successful heating season, the price of natural gas for the population and budget institutions must remain unchanged until the end of March 2026. To this end, the special obligations imposed on natural gas market entities have been extended, UNN writes, citing Svyrydenko's post on Telegram.

We are working to ensure stability for Ukrainians this winter, facing new challenges given the intensification of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The goal is to get through the heating season, despite all the challenges of martial law. To provide people with light, heat, and predictable tariffs.

- Svyrydenko reported.

Svyrydenko emphasized that to achieve this goal, the fixed price of natural gas for the population and budget institutions must remain unchanged until March 31, 2026.

The special obligations imposed on natural gas market entities have been extended:

• For the population — UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

• For budget institutions — UAH 16,390 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

"This will allow maintaining stable tariffs for people throughout the entire heating season," the Head of Government noted.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting approved the Winter Passage Plan - a single roadmap of actions for all ministries and services.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Electricity
Ukraine