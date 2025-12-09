$42.070.01
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
10:26 AM • 13292 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 33408 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
December 9, 07:00 AM • 23708 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28076 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 38625 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33111 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34785 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32544 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34460 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced which new AI services will appear in Diia – the results of the DiiaAI.Contest hackathon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation, EPAM Ukraine, and WINWIN AI Center of Excellence held the Diia.AIContest hackathon, where they developed innovative AI services for the Diia application. The winners received grants and the opportunity to implement their developments, including an AI document translator, a parking violation recording service, and a legal document constructor.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation announced which new AI services will appear in Diia – the results of the DiiaAI.Contest hackathon

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with EPAM Ukraine and WINWIN AI Center of Excellence, successfully held the first Diia.AIContest hackathon, where a number of innovative artificial intelligence-based services were developed that may appear in the "Diia" application. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

The goal of the three-week event, which involved 270 participants, was to create new AI products for the public services ecosystem. Ten teams with the strongest prototypes reached the final. Three winners received grants totaling $8,000, support from mentors, and, most importantly, the opportunity to implement their developments in "Diia."

Winners and innovative services

First place was taken by the team "The role of LLMs is overestimated" for their AI translator for official document approval. The service makes the process of translation and notarization of personal documents completely digital and accessible through "Diia."

Diia now features notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence03.12.25, 15:00 • 2509 views

Second place went to the DiAI team with a service that will allow citizens to record parking violations using photos and geolocation, which promises to reduce traffic jams and increase the number of available parking spaces.

Third place was won by the ShiftWave AI team, which developed an AI legal document constructor that will allow users to create legally sound contracts without the expense of lawyers. Among other innovative solutions presented at the hackathon, the developers also created an AI navigator for utility services, a service for checking photos for documents for "Diia," and a digital family tree "Rodovid."

Over 20 years in Ukraine, we at EPAM have become convinced: true change requires not only technical skills but also drive, and Diia.AIContest clearly confirmed this. This hackathon proved that Ukraine has strong potential in developing AI solutions in the field of public services.

— emphasized Vadym Vlasenko, AI Director of EPAM Ukraine.

He also noted the high intensity of the teams' work, illustrating it with figures: 800 million tokens and 120 thousand requests passed through the EPAM AI/Run platform alone.

Ukraine is creating sovereign artificial intelligence in cooperation with NVIDIA - Fedorov17.11.25, 10:40 • 3512 views

