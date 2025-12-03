Diia now features notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence

A new function has appeared in the digital public services application "Diia" — notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that there can be several reasons for canceling a registered place of residence. Among them: an invalid passport, violation of legislative requirements by the registrar, a court decision, or the discovery of inaccurate information.

Previously, cancellation notices were sent by mail, which could get lost or go unnoticed. Now "Diia" has launched a new function — push notifications, so that you can find out about the status of your place of residence instantly - the message says.

It is noted that all "Diia" users aged 14 and older will receive such notifications. The main thing is that the person's data and their taxpayer registration number (RNOCPP) are in the register of the territorial community. They can be updated in the register through the "Diia" portal.

Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"