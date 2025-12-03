Diia now features notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
12:41 PM • 1094 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 6018 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 12436 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 16495 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 25257 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 33491 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28564 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38620 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75385 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49878 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
0m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 21796 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 27628 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 31543 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 21388 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 8704 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 9074 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 31742 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 41347 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 50581 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 48677 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 54048 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 56240 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 111415 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 85310 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 101088 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
FAB-500

Diia now features notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Diia application has introduced a push notification feature for the cancellation of a registered place of residence. This will allow users to instantly learn about the status, replacing letters that could get lost.

Diia now features notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence

A new function has appeared in the digital public services application "Diia" — notifications about the cancellation of registered place of residence. This was reported by the press service of "Diia", writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that there can be several reasons for canceling a registered place of residence. Among them: an invalid passport, violation of legislative requirements by the registrar, a court decision, or the discovery of inaccurate information.

Previously, cancellation notices were sent by mail, which could get lost or go unnoticed. Now "Diia" has launched a new function — push notifications, so that you can find out about the status of your place of residence instantly

- the message says.

It is noted that all "Diia" users aged 14 and older will receive such notifications. The main thing is that the person's data and their taxpayer registration number (RNOCPP) are in the register of the territorial community. They can be updated in the register through the "Diia" portal.

Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"01.12.25, 17:17 • 3708 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyTechnologies
Diia (service)