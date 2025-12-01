Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"

A new state program aimed at supporting veterans who were forced to leave their homes due to the war is starting in Ukraine. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

We are launching a new support program for veterans who were forced to leave their homes. If you are a veteran with IDP status and have moved from temporarily occupied territory, apply for a housing voucher in Diia — a certificate for UAH 2 million. It can be used to purchase ready-made housing, invest in a new building, or arrange a mortgage. - the message says.

Submit your application from December 1 if:

have IDP status;

have the status of a combatant or a person with disabilities due to the war — both for the ATO/JFO and after the full-scale invasion;

registered place of residence in the temporarily occupied territories;

do not use state housing.

reside and do not have housing in the controlled territory (with the exception of cases of outstanding mortgages or housing in the zone of active hostilities);

have not received compensation in eRecovery for destroyed housing and have not applied for other housing programs;

the conditions of not having housing and not receiving assistance from the state apply to the wife or husband and children.

It is noted that the voucher does not replace compensation for destroyed housing. You can submit an application without having property or canceling ownership rights in the temporarily occupied territories.

Apply through the Diia application in the Services section. Services for IDPs. Application for a housing voucher. - Fedorov added.

Funds will be transferred cashless — directly to the seller or bank. This guarantees transparency and targeted use. Vouchers can be combined if there are several veteran IDPs in the family. We will announce the start of payments later.

