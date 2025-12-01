$42.270.07
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 5644 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 11384 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 15308 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 18320 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 31617 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18745 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 33050 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36984 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49725 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in Miami
Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

A new state support program for veteran IDPs is being launched in Ukraine, allowing them to receive a housing voucher for UAH 2 million through "Diia". The funds can be used to purchase housing, invest in a new building, or arrange a mortgage; applications can be submitted starting December 1.

Housing voucher for UAH 2 million: a new support program for veteran IDPs is launched in "Diia"

A new state program aimed at supporting veterans who were forced to leave their homes due to the war is starting in Ukraine. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Monday in Telegram, UNN writes.

We are launching a new support program for veterans who were forced to leave their homes. If you are a veteran with IDP status and have moved from temporarily occupied territory, apply for a housing voucher in Diia — a certificate for UAH 2 million. It can be used to purchase ready-made housing, invest in a new building, or arrange a mortgage.

- the message says.

Submit your application from December 1 if:

  • have IDP status;
    • have the status of a combatant or a person with disabilities due to the war — both for the ATO/JFO and after the full-scale invasion;
      • registered place of residence in the temporarily occupied territories;
        • do not use state housing.
          • reside and do not have housing in the controlled territory (with the exception of cases of outstanding mortgages or housing in the zone of active hostilities);
            • have not received compensation in eRecovery for destroyed housing and have not applied for other housing programs;
              • the conditions of not having housing and not receiving assistance from the state apply to the wife or husband and children.

                It is noted that the voucher does not replace compensation for destroyed housing. You can submit an application without having property or canceling ownership rights in the temporarily occupied territories.

                Apply through the Diia application in the Services section. Services for IDPs. Application for a housing voucher.

                - Fedorov added.

                Funds will be transferred cashless — directly to the seller or bank. This guarantees transparency and targeted use. Vouchers can be combined if there are several veteran IDPs in the family. We will announce the start of payments later.

                Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund26.11.25, 18:42 • 2609 views

                Olga Rozgon

                SocietyPoliticsReal Estate
                State budget
                Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                Social network
                War in Ukraine
                Diia (service)
                Telegram
                Mykhailo Fedorov