Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
04:49 PM • 384 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 2942 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 5198 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 2672 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 5666 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 2512 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 2456 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 1906 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 6734 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 16627 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.7m/s
86%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 22293 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 32258 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 19140 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 38736 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 24358 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 2096 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 5198 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 16627 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 12667 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 19740 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump Jr.
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Village
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 30446 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 64776 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 81903 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82078 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 88854 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
Film

Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The Ministry of Community Development has announced a call for applications from local self-government bodies to participate in a pilot project to create a municipal fund of affordable rental housing. The project's funding involves attracting 100 million euros from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission.

Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development announced the start of accepting applications from local self-government bodies to participate in an experimental project that provides for the creation of a municipal fund of affordable rental housing for vulnerable categories of the population. The Ministry of Development announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build social housing that will be owned by communities and leased at prices below market rates. First of all, such apartments will be available to internally displaced persons, veterans, families of fallen soldiers, as well as teachers, doctors, and critical infrastructure workers.

Ukraine simplifies conditions for launching electricity and heat production: what is known26.11.25, 13:55 • 1892 views

The financing of the pilot phase involves attracting 100 million euros: half will be loan funds, the other half will be grants from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission. As noted by the Ministry of Development, each participating community will receive equal amounts of support.

Applications will be considered by a special commission with the participation of government representatives, the Recovery Agency and the Reform Support Team, as well as independent observers from the EU and EIB. 

If housing is co-owned: simplified application for "eRecovery"26.11.25, 14:39 • 1890 views

The agency explains that the selection will take place in two stages: communities submit forms and decisions to participate, after which those whose indicators best meet the goals present concepts for the construction of social housing. The commission will also visit the sites to clarify the data.

Communities are invited to submit initiative applications by December 12, 2025.

Ukraine changed the rules for determining construction costs and builders' salaries: what is envisioned20.11.25, 11:28 • 2926 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyReal Estate
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
European Investment Bank
European Commission
European Union