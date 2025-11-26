Ukrainian communities can apply to participate in a pilot project to create a Social Rental Housing Fund

The Ministry for Communities and Territories Development announced the start of accepting applications from local self-government bodies to participate in an experimental project that provides for the creation of a municipal fund of affordable rental housing for vulnerable categories of the population. The Ministry of Development announced this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to build social housing that will be owned by communities and leased at prices below market rates. First of all, such apartments will be available to internally displaced persons, veterans, families of fallen soldiers, as well as teachers, doctors, and critical infrastructure workers.

The financing of the pilot phase involves attracting 100 million euros: half will be loan funds, the other half will be grants from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission. As noted by the Ministry of Development, each participating community will receive equal amounts of support.

Applications will be considered by a special commission with the participation of government representatives, the Recovery Agency and the Reform Support Team, as well as independent observers from the EU and EIB.

The agency explains that the selection will take place in two stages: communities submit forms and decisions to participate, after which those whose indicators best meet the goals present concepts for the construction of social housing. The commission will also visit the sites to clarify the data.

Communities are invited to submit initiative applications by December 12, 2025.

