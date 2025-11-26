Ukraine simplifies conditions for launching electricity and heat production: what is known

$42.400.03
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11569 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23106 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20713 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14898 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26600 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15748 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14067 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24042 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40804 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1316 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23106 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26600 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47262 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55958 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24933 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59600 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77260 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77699 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84548 views
Ukraine simplifies conditions for launching electricity and heat production: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities is maximally simplifying the conditions for the development of electricity and heat production. This applies to the production of thermal energy in cogeneration units and reducing the number of documents required to obtain a license.

Ukraine simplifies conditions for launching electricity and heat production: what is known

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) is maximally simplifying the conditions for the development of electricity and heat production during martial law. This is stated on the regulator's website, writes UNN.

On November 25, the National Commission adopted a resolution "On the settlement of issues of licensing the economic activity of business entities for the production of electrical and/or thermal energy during martial law.

- the message says.

From now on, the activity of producing thermal energy in cogeneration units is not subject to licensing if this energy is sold to a heat supply organization at a price not exceeding 50% of the single-rate tariff for the population established for such an organization.

The business entity must only notify the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, NKREKP, and the local self-government body about the start of activity within three working days.

At the same time, the number of documents that must be submitted to obtain a license for the production of thermal energy is reduced.

Confirmation of readiness for operation of electricity facilities (gas piston and gas turbine units, including cogeneration, block-modular boiler houses with a capacity of 1 MW or more) is simplified: it is sufficient to provide a copy of the comprehensive test protocol.

Thus, NKREKP continues to simplify conditions for further generation development, which will contribute to attracting additional investments in the energy sector and strengthening the stability of the energy system.

96% of residential buildings in Ukraine already have heating, despite cold weather and attacks - Ministry of Development21.11.25, 15:44 • 1823 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ukraine