Ukraine simplifies conditions for launching electricity and heat production: what is known

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) is maximally simplifying the conditions for the development of electricity and heat production during martial law. This is stated on the regulator's website, writes UNN.

On November 25, the National Commission adopted a resolution "On the settlement of issues of licensing the economic activity of business entities for the production of electrical and/or thermal energy during martial law. - the message says.

From now on, the activity of producing thermal energy in cogeneration units is not subject to licensing if this energy is sold to a heat supply organization at a price not exceeding 50% of the single-rate tariff for the population established for such an organization.

The business entity must only notify the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, NKREKP, and the local self-government body about the start of activity within three working days.

At the same time, the number of documents that must be submitted to obtain a license for the production of thermal energy is reduced.

Confirmation of readiness for operation of electricity facilities (gas piston and gas turbine units, including cogeneration, block-modular boiler houses with a capacity of 1 MW or more) is simplified: it is sufficient to provide a copy of the comprehensive test protocol.

Thus, NKREKP continues to simplify conditions for further generation development, which will contribute to attracting additional investments in the energy sector and strengthening the stability of the energy system.

96% of residential buildings in Ukraine already have heating, despite cold weather and attacks - Ministry of Development