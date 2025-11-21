96% of residential buildings in Ukraine already have heating, despite cold weather and attacks - Ministry of Development

Photo: pixabay

The heating season continues in all regions of Ukraine - 96% of residential buildings already have heat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development (Minregion).

The head of the department, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated that heat supply is provided almost everywhere, despite a significant cold snap and constant Russian attacks on energy and heating infrastructure. Special attention is paid to frontline regions, where there is an increased risk of damage.

As of this morning, 68,357 buildings are connected to centralized heating, which is 96% of the country's housing stock. 17,163 boiler houses are operating - almost 98% of those that were prepared for the start of the season. – the message says.

In addition, more than 98% of social facilities are heated - 24,149 institutions, including:

11,257 educational institutions;

8,972 preschool institutions;

3,920 healthcare institutions.

