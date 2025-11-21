$42.150.06
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:55 PM • 10550 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany
12:43 PM • 9514 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 19327 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
10:22 AM • 16556 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
09:41 AM • 22305 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 24077 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:00 AM • 29570 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
November 21, 04:07 AM • 45940 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 23207 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
Publications
Exclusives
96% of residential buildings in Ukraine already have heating, despite cold weather and attacks - Ministry of Development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

The heating season continues in all regions of Ukraine, 96% of the housing stock is connected to centralized heating. Almost 98% of boiler houses and over 98% of social infrastructure facilities are operating.

96% of residential buildings in Ukraine already have heating, despite cold weather and attacks - Ministry of Development
Photo: pixabay

The heating season continues in all regions of Ukraine - 96% of residential buildings already have heat. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development (Minregion).

Details

The head of the department, Oleksiy Kuleba, stated that heat supply is provided almost everywhere, despite a significant cold snap and constant Russian attacks on energy and heating infrastructure. Special attention is paid to frontline regions, where there is an increased risk of damage.

As of this morning, 68,357 buildings are connected to centralized heating, which is 96% of the country's housing stock. 17,163 boiler houses are operating - almost 98% of those that were prepared for the start of the season.

– the message says.

In addition, more than 98% of social facilities are heated - 24,149 institutions, including:

  • 11,257 educational institutions;
    • 8,972 preschool institutions;
      • 3,920 healthcare institutions.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        Society
        Frosts in Ukraine
        Energy
        Heating
        War in Ukraine
        Electricity
        Ukraine