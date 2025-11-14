Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter

Installing "day-night" meters, limiting the use of high-power electrical appliances, and energy efficiency measures will significantly help reduce utility bills in winter. In a comment to UNN, Oleg Popenko, an expert on housing and communal services, tariffs, and communal economy issues, and head of the Union of Consumers of Communal Services, explained what measures will help reduce prices in utility bills.

In October, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the fixed gas tariff for the population until the end of March 2026:

for the population — UAH 7,420 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT);

for budget institutions — UAH 16,390 per 1,000 cubic meters (including VAT).

In 2024, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the electricity tariff for the population is UAH 4.32/kWh. This fixed tariff was supposed to be valid until October 31, 2025, regardless of consumption volumes. From November 1, 2025, the tariff was extended until April 30, 2026.

For consumption up to 2,000 kWh per month, the price will be UAH 2.64 per kWh, and for consumption exceeding the established limit, the price will be UAH 4.32 per kWh.

How to save gas on home heating

As Popenko noted, heat has the biggest impact on the bill in an apartment building, and gas in a private house.

"On average, a heating bill for a 60 sq.m. apartment will cost about 2.5-3 thousand hryvnias, and for gas, a 80 sq.m. house pays an average of 4 to 5 thousand hryvnias for gas," says Popenko.

According to him, if we talk about how to reduce heating and gas costs, then energy-efficient measures will be effective.

Insulating houses, replacing windows, insulating attics in the private sector, etc. This is a complex issue to reduce the bill - Popenko notes.

However, he emphasizes that while it is easier to implement this in the private sector, as there is no need to negotiate with neighbors, it will be more difficult in multi-story buildings, as all measures must be coordinated with neighbors.

How to save electricity at home

The expert notes that installing a "day-night" meter significantly helps reduce utility bills. According to him, electric kettles, coffee makers, and other high-power electrical appliances significantly affect the price in utility bills.

Popenko advises, for example, to use a washing machine at night when the "day-night" meter is working, which can significantly affect the electricity bill.

