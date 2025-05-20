$41.580.08
Subsidies for utility services: how to apply and who can receive them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

In Ukraine, over 1.5 million citizens use benefits for housing and communal services. Benefits are provided to certain categories of the population, and to apply for them, you need to contact the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU).

Subsidies for utility services: how to apply and who can receive them

More than 1.5 million citizens in Ukraine use benefits for housing and communal services, the Ministry of Social Policy reported, explaining how to use such benefits and who can access them, UNN reports.

Details

A benefit for paying for housing and communal services (depending on the category of recipients) can be provided either without taking income into account or taking into account the average monthly total income of the family.

"If several people simultaneously have the right to benefits for paying for housing and communal services in one residential building (for example, two combatants in a family), the amount of the benefit is calculated for one of them. In this case, the benefit will be calculated for the person who has the right to a larger percentage of discount," the ministry explains.

What are the types of benefits for paying for housing and communal services

Types of benefits for paying for housing and communal services are defined by a special Procedure. Ukrainians can receive benefits for the following services:

  • use of housing (apartment rent, payment for services for the maintenance of buildings and structures and adjacent territories);
    • management of an apartment building, utility services (centralized supply of cold water, centralized supply of hot water, water disposal, heat and electricity supply, natural gas (including transportation, distribution and supply services), centralized heating, removal of household waste);
      • use of solid fuel, liquefied gas.

        Who is entitled to benefits

        According to current legislation, the following categories are entitled to benefits for housing and communal services and the purchase of solid fuel and liquefied gas:

        • persons with disabilities due to war, combatants, as well as family members of deceased or deceased Defenders of Ukraine;
          • injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity;
            • persons who suffered as a result of the Chernobyl disaster; wives (husbands) and guardians (for the duration of guardianship) of children of deceased citizens from among the participants in the liquidation of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant; families with a child with a disability whose disability is related to the Chernobyl disaster; children affected by the Chernobyl disaster;
              • war veterans; persons with special merits to the Motherland; widows (widowers) and parents of deceased persons who have special merits to the Motherland;
                • veterans of military service, internal affairs bodies, the National Police and other law enforcement agencies, as well as wives (husbands) of deceased veterans of the respective law enforcement agencies;
                  • persons who became disabled during military service and family members of a deceased or deceased serviceman; as well as wives (husbands) of deceased (deceased) veterans of the respective law enforcement agencies; and family members of a deceased or deceased (missing) serviceman;
                    • persons who have special labor merits to the Motherland; widows (widowers) and parents of deceased persons who have special labor merits to the Motherland, a rehabilitated person; former underage prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos, other places of forced detention; former young prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of forced detention, recognized as persons with disabilities; former prisoners of concentration camps, ghettos and other places of forced detention; wives (husbands) of deceased victims of Nazi persecution, a deported person who has reached retirement age or is a person with a disability, children of war;
                      • parents and family members of rank and file and commanding officers of the civil protection service who died (died) or went missing while performing their duties; persons dismissed from the civil protection service due to age, illness or length of service and who became persons with disabilities while performing their duties;
                        • large families, family-type orphanages and foster families with three or more children living in them for at least a year; families with three or more children living in them for at least a year, including those under guardianship or care;
                          • pensioners who previously worked as pedagogical, medical and pharmaceutical workers, plant protection specialists, library workers in rural areas and urban-type settlements and live in them;
                            • pensioners who worked in state and communal cultural institutions, educational institutions in the field of culture in rural areas and urban-type settlements and live in them.

                              Where to submit documents for the appointment of benefits

                              An application with all the necessary documents for оформлення пільг на ЖКП can be submitted in one of the options that will be most convenient for you:

                              • personally contact the nearest service center of the Pension Fund;
                                • send to PFU by mail;
                                  • through the mobile application of the Pension Fund;
                                    • through the electronic services portal PFU.

                                      The ministry noted that it is necessary to submit an application in advance to be included in the Register of persons who are entitled to benefits.

                                      And they drew attention: if you do not have the right to receive benefits based on income level (which exceeds the established level), you can apply for a subsidy to pay for housing and communal services.

                                      Let us remind you 

                                      In April, about 1,200 mobilized sole proprietors received tax benefits by submitting the relevant applications. The State Tax Service proposes to increase the deadline for submitting applications for benefits after demobilization to 180 days.

                                      Yana Sokolivska

                                      Yana Sokolivska

                                      SocietyReal Estate Finance
                                      Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
                                      Ukraine
