Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30

Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter, as the government has extended the PSO. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has extended the PSO for electricity until April 30, 2026. This means that during the heating season, citizens will continue to pay UAH 4.32 per kWh. - Svyrydenko said.

Also, according to her, a preferential price will be maintained for consumers with electric heating. Thus, for consumption up to 2,000 kWh per month, the price will be UAH 2.64 per kWh, and for consumption exceeding the established limit, the price will be UAH 4.32 per kWh.

