Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy

The government will soon adopt a resolution that will maintain a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Separately, we discussed the situation in the gas sector, increasing gas reserves and providing for people. We agreed that in the near future the government will adopt a resolution that will maintain a fixed price for natural gas for household consumers. - Zelenskyy said.

The President reminded that a decision has already been made on a moratorium on disconnecting consumers in frontline communities from energy supply.

Despite all the challenges, we must support the communities that are currently facing the most difficulties - summarized the Head of State.

