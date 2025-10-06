Zelenskyy announced the central government's decision regarding ineffective local leaders

If local leaders do not want or cannot overcome critical problems on their own, there will be decisions from the central government regarding them. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, not everywhere there is effective local government, and if local leaders do not want or cannot overcome critical problems on their own, there will be decisions from the central government regarding them. I have now given instructions to both the government and our military. There is not much time until winter. - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the Head of State also noted today the employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police – truly effective assistance in communities. Energy companies also provide significant help, and there is a lot of professional work from utility services.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the energy Staff and gave clear instructions regarding electricity – regarding generation facilities and additional equipment for winter.