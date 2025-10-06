Zelenskyy announced the central government's decision regarding ineffective local leaders

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 12510 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 26764 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 27373 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 30855 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 59770 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 29785 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 36908 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 64548 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 76402 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 91726 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
94%
751mm
Popular news
Training centers are moving deeper into the country, away from the front line - SyrskyiOctober 6, 11:59 AM • 10984 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 24994 views
Europe's cheapest electric car gets power boost and LFP batteryPhoto02:03 PM • 6354 views
Missing woman and child found dead in a reservoir in Poltava region: search for man continuesPhoto02:59 PM • 4874 views
Britain reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding the use of its components in Russian drones and missiles04:40 PM • 6890 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 25084 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 36865 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 59762 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 178837 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 107054 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Taylor Swift
J. B. Pritzker
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Denmark
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own wedding06:42 PM • 860 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 63189 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 59786 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 135361 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 67267 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
SWIFT
WhatsApp
MIM-104 Patriot
IRIS-T

Zelenskyy announced the central government's decision regarding ineffective local leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1454 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the central government will make decisions regarding local leaders who fail to cope with critical problems.

Zelenskyy announced the central government's decision regarding ineffective local leaders

If local leaders do not want or cannot overcome critical problems on their own, there will be decisions from the central government regarding them. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening video address, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, not everywhere there is effective local government, and if local leaders do not want or cannot overcome critical problems on their own, there will be decisions from the central government regarding them. I have now given instructions to both the government and our military. There is not much time until winter.

- Zelenskyy said.

Add

At the same time, the Head of State also noted today the employees of the State Emergency Service and the National Police – truly effective assistance in communities. Energy companies also provide significant help, and there is a lot of professional work from utility services.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the energy Staff and gave clear instructions regarding electricity – regarding generation facilities and additional equipment for winter.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy