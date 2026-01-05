Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about

A former Verkhovna Rada deputy, suspected of stock market manipulation, has been detained in Germany, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation reported, writes UNN.

UNN sources reported that the former MP in question is Ruslan Demchak.

On January 3, 2026, a former People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, who was on the international wanted list, was detained in the Federal Republic of Germany. - reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

The detention, as stated, took place at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office within the framework of a criminal proceeding being investigated by the SBI under the procedural guidance of the PGO.

After the extradition procedure is completed, the indictment will be sent to court for consideration on the merits. - the prosecutor's office stated.

The SBI reported that after the former parliamentarian fled abroad, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation against him. In October 2025, SBI investigators completed the special pre-trial investigation and provided the defense with access to the materials of the pre-trial investigation.

"In February of this year, it is planned to send the indictment to court, after the expiration of the period for familiarization with the case, which the court limited until February 10 inclusive. At the same time, the extradition period in a simplified procedure can take approximately 3 months," the SBI noted.

The essence of the case

As reported by the prosecutor's office, the ex-MP is suspected of complicity in stock market manipulation and legalization of criminally obtained proceeds (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 222-1, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in 2017, through sham transactions with domestic government bonds on stock exchanges, he obtained an artificial investment profit of over UAH 20 million, which he subsequently legalized.

He was notified of the suspicion in August 2023. In October 2024, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention, after which the suspect was declared internationally wanted.

In October 2025, the court granted permission for a special pre-trial investigation. Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed, and the materials have been opened to the defense.

The Prosecutor General's Office does not name him. However, in August 2023, prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, as reported, notified Ruslan Demchak of suspicion for complicity in stock exchange manipulation and legalization of criminally obtained property.

