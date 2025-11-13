$42.040.02
Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1426 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the dates for the start of applications for receiving one thousand hryvnias. This can be done starting from November 15.

Ukrainians will be able to receive "Zelensky's thousand" from November 15: the government approved payments

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 for every citizen currently in Ukraine. Payments can be processed starting this Saturday, November 15. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are preparing to launch the government program 'Winter Support'. Its key element is a one-time payment of UAH 1,000 for every citizen currently in Ukraine. Today, the government approved the mechanism for providing assistance to citizens. Starting this Saturday, November 15, until December 24, 2025, every Ukrainian will be able to apply for UAH 1,000 through Diia. Assistance can be processed for oneself and for a child," Svyrydenko said.

Funds can be received by submitting an application in one of two ways:

in the "Diia" application - after processing the application, the funds will be credited to the "National Cashback" card. They can be spent on utility services, medicines, Ukrainian-made products, postal services, books, charity, and donations to the Defense Forces.

at a Ukrposhta branch - the payment will be credited to a special account. Funds received in this way can be spent on Ukrainian-made goods at Ukrposhta branches, as well as on utility payments and donations.

They can be used until June 30, 2026.

The goal of Winter Support is to cover as wide a range of people as possible with state support before winter, to help pay utility bills and meet basic needs.

Addition

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, announced that the government has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity regarding the implementation of an experimental project on providing one-time state financial assistance "Winter Support 2025".

"The procedure for implementing the experimental project has been approved. The project provides for the provision of one-time state financial assistance 'Winter Support 2025' in the amount of UAH 1,000. It is stipulated that assistance is provided once to an individual at their request, who as of November 15, 2025, has reached the age of 18, and who at the time of submitting the application for assistance is located on the territory of Ukraine, except for temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine included in the list of territories where hostilities are (were) conducted or temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, for which the date of completion of temporary occupation has not been determined. One of the parents, as well as one of the guardians, trustees, legal representatives of minors, underage persons, have the right to receive one-time financial assistance for each child (minors, underage persons under guardianship, trusteeship)," Melnychuk said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a program of one-time financial assistance payments of UAH 6,500 as part of "Winter Support". Funds will be available to orphans, children under guardianship, children with disabilities in foster families, IDP children, IDPs with disabilities, and single pensioners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

