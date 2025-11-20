$42.090.00
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 13487 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 13207 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 14091 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 23352 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 26952 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 17574 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18205 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 33642 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 47213 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:56 AM • 12883 views
Ukraine changed the rules for determining construction costs and builders' salaries: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

The Ukrainian government has established uniform rules for forming the cost of construction works for state-funded projects and updated the approach to calculating builders' wages. The new rules will be in effect during martial law and for one year after its termination.

Ukraine changed the rules for determining construction costs and builders' salaries: what is envisioned

In Ukraine, the rules for determining the cost of construction were reformed and an approach to calculating the wages of builders was determined, the Ministry of Development reported, writes UNN.

Details

The government resolution, as stated, establishes uniform rules for forming the cost of construction works for projects financed by state funds.

"We are reforming the pricing system, focusing on a modern, market-based approach, where everything is based on real data and open sources," said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

The new rules will be in effect during martial law and for another year after its completion.

What is envisioned

The resolution provides for:

  • a unified approach to determining overhead and administrative costs, as well as profit. Clear percentage benchmarks are set: 10% for overhead, 3% for administrative costs, and 15% profit from direct costs. This should make the calculation of construction costs understandable, fair, and transparent for all market participants;
    • an updated approach to calculating wages. The wages of builders must not be lower than the minimum industry guarantees defined in the joint agreement between the Ministry of Development and the trade union. And in difficult or dangerous conditions, in particular in areas of active or possible hostilities, the level of payment may be additionally increased;
      • the creation of a Database of prices for building materials, which will be included in the Unified State Electronic System in the Field of Construction (USESSC). It will collect data on market prices for materials from various sources, including: Prozorro, customs and tax statistics, manufacturers' price lists. This should allow comparing estimated prices with market prices and preventing their overestimation;
        • the introduction of a Construction Products Classifier. It will become a single digital directory that will streamline the names and characteristics of materials. This should allow all market participants to "speak the same language" and will become the basis for the Database of prices for building materials.

          Construction of residential complexes increased by 9%, but commissioning of apartments fell - expert12.11.25, 15:19 • 2664 views

          Julia Shramko

          EconomyReal Estate
          State budget
          Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine